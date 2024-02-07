Palestinian Pres. Urges Immediate End To Israeli Genocidal War On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 7 (KUNA) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed Wednesday the necessity of immediately stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is subjected to a war of genocide and unprecedented destruction by the Israeli war machine.

President Abbas made this remark during his reception of the visiting US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah today.

He affirmed the importance of accelerating the introduction of relief, medical and food supplies and providing water, electricity and fuel to the entire Gaza Strip, including the northern Gaza region, so that hospitals, basic facilities and shelter centers can resume their work in alleviating the suffering of citizens.

The Palestinian leader reiterated rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem, warning of the consequences of any military operation that might be carried out by the occupation forces in the city of Rafah to pressure citizens and force them to flee.

He urged the United States to intervene to prevent the displacement of Palestinian people in the West Bank by the Israeli occupation authorities, especially in the Jordan Valley areas, which are witnessing a silent and planned seizure of land by colonists and the Israeli occupation army.

He called on the United States to intervene to stop the attacks of terrorist colonists in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The President urged Washington to put more pressure on Israel to release the Palestinian clearance funds and to allow the State of Palestine's control over its international crossings so that it can carry out the responsibilities assigned to it.

President Abbas reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, stating that the plans of the occupation authorities to separate the Strip and reduce its territory will not be accepted, nor dealt with, affirming that Gaza falls under the responsibility of the State of Palestine and its administration.

He highlighted the importance of US recognition of the State of Palestine, calling on the US to support Palestine's endeavor to gain full membership in the United Nations by a decision of the UN Security Council.

He further called for the convening of an international peace conference.

The President stressed that peace and security are achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution based on UN resolutions, which include the entire territory of the State of Palestine in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

He discussed the US Congress's decision to prevent members of the Palestine Liberation Organization from entering the United States, describing it as a disappointing decision that would affect the US role seeking to create a political climate that achieves security and stability in the region. (end)

