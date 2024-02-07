US Military Helicopter Crashes In California, Search Continues For Crew

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (KUNA) - US military rescue teams are searching for five Marines who were lost after the crash of their military helicopter in Southern California's Pine Valley, the Marine Corps announced Wednesday.

The CH-53E Super Stallion had been "reported overdue" en route late Tuesday from a base near Las Vegas to one in San Diego, the US the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

Searchers early Wednesday combed difficult, muddy terrain for the aircraft amid a rain-snow mix, according to Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue," Capt. Stephanie Leguizamon with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said, adding the Civil Air Patrol also was involved with the search.

The CH-53E is a heavy-lift helicopter that can move troops and equipment and carry as much as 16 tons of cargo, according to the US Navy. The Marines onboard the wrecked craft are assigned to Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, Leguizamon said.

Winds were gusting up to 20 mph Tuesday evening near Pine Valley, some 40 miles east of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Winds were likely stronger at higher elevations.

Radar indicates a heavy band of precipitation swept through the area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., with rain at lower elevations and snow at higher elevations.

Among those searching for the lost helicopter are California firefighters, Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Mike Cornette told CNN. (end)

