Qatar Book Spot In AFC Asian Cup Final After Beating Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- The Qatari national football squad defeated Iran's 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal game of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Al-Thumama Stadium on Wednesday to set up a final meeting with Jordan.

Sardar Azmoun scored the opener for Iran from a throw-in as early as in the fourth minute.

Jasem Abdul-Salam scored the equalizer from a neat shot 13 minutes later and then Akram Afif added a second goal for Qatar at minute 43.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh leveled the score again from a penalty shot at minute 51.

Qatar's Almoez Ali, the 2019 Most Valuable Player and top scorer, struck the winner at minute 82, eight minutes before the end to put the defending champions face to face against Jordan.

The final is scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium on Saturday, February 10. (end)

ass









MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107824772