Nigeria, Cote D'ivoire Cruise To AFCON Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Feb 7 (KUNA) - Nigeria and the host Cote d'Ivoire booked their tickets to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final Wednesday after edging South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo respectively.

In the first game, Nigeria defeated South Africa's 4-2 in a penalty shootout after 1-1 draw in a dramatic semifinal.

After a first goalless half, Nigeria got a penalty when Victor Osimhen was flattened and then Troost-Ekong scored the opener emphatically at the 67th minute.

South Africa's Teboho Aaron Mokoena hit back in kind when his team earned a similar penalty at minute 89.

In second game, Cote d'Ivoire beat the DRC 1-0 to book their meeting with Nigeria in the AFCON final on Sunday. (end)

