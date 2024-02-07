Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned home from a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

AL-DUQM -- Al-Duqm refinery reflects the Arab Gulf's area pioneering role in the oil and gas industry, said Kuwait's oil minister Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi.

KUWAIT - The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) four 100-ton-load trucks and an ambulance are on their way to Yemen through Saudi Arabia as part of the campaign helping Yemenis.

DOHA - Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah affirmed the ministry's eagerness to meet basic needs of citizens by providing aid for the financially-challenged.

KUWAIT - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah received Vice President of Airbus Helicopters in the Middle East and Africa Arnaud Le Chastelier.

KUWAIT - Under auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah the 29th Qurain Cultural Festival will open at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on Sunday, February 11, and last until February 22.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the necessity of immediately stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

RAMALLAH - Two Palestinian men were martyred and seven others wounded by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets in Nur Shams Camp in Tulkarm City, north of the West Bank.

RAMALLAH - Medical authorities announced the killing of 123 Palestinians, while 169 others were injured by the Israeli aggression on Gaza; ongoing for the 124th day.

WASHINGTON - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres cautioned against "huge regional risks" if the Israeli forces carry out a ground attack on Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit condemned Argentinian President Javier Milei's plan to relocate embassy to Jerusalem.

DOHA - The Qatari national football squad defeated Iran's 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal game of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Al-Thumama Stadium to set up a final meeting with Jordan. (end)

ibi









MENAFN07022024000071011013ID1107824768