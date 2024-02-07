Lincoln Center CEO Henry Timms Tapped To Lead Brunswick

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Brunswick Group has named Lincoln Center chief executive Henry Timms as the firm's new CEO, succeeding Neal Wolin who will become vice chairman.



Timms, currently president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, will assume the role this summer, when Wolin, as vice chairman, will turn his focus to developing and strengthening senior client relationships globally. Wolin has been Brunswick's chief executive since 2018.



During his roughly five years at Lincoln center, Timms has overseen the transformation of the iconic New York institution, reimagining the campus and its programming to make the arts more accessible to diverse audiences. He championed initiatives to engage new generations of artists and audiences while also emphasizing the importance of digital technology in the arts.



During his tenure he led the acceleration and completion of fundraising for the $550m David Geffen Hall project in New York which created over 6,000 jobs and over half a billion dollars of economic activity. Timms significantly improved representation of leadership, as well as transformed the center's programming to showcase different backgrounds and perspectives, Brunswick said.



Previously, Timms served as

president and CEO of the 92nd Street Y, a prominent cultural and community center in Manhattan.



“I am tremendously pleased that Henry is joining us after leading a transformational period at Lincoln Center, making an iconic organization a remarkable commercial and creative success story,” said chairman Sir Alan Parker.“Brunswick has built a culture and market position that enable us to be the leading advisory firm for business critical issues. With Henry's talent and innovation I believe we will become better and stronger in how we can support the companies and organizations that we are fortunate enough to work with around the world. Along with the Board and our 229 Partners I know he will be warmly welcomed to Brunswick.”



“Neal has made a tremendous contribution to Brunswick in his six years as CEO. Most importantly he has played a big part in elevating the firm and our standing in the world. His natural integrity and judgement have been incredibly valuable and take Brunswick to the next level as the leading critical issues firm in the world. We have an enormous amount to thank him for and we are delighted he is taking on the role of vice chairman at a time so many of our clients are facing more complex and wide- ranging critical issues,” Parker said.



In addition, Tom Burns, currently UK managing partner, becoming COO, succeeding Helen James who has been in the role since 2018. James has decided to leave the firm after six years and following a handover period over the coming months to Burns.



Burns has been with Brunswick since 2004 and a partner since 2009, and has served in a number of global leadership roles. He has been UK managing partner since 2021, successfully leading one of Brunswick's largest offices.

