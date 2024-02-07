(MENAFN- The Conversation)

Job No.: 661434

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: 3-year fixed-term appointment

Remuneration: $111,603 - $132,529 pa Level B (plus 17% employer superannuation)



Amplify your impact at a world top 50 University

Join our inclusive, collaborative community Be surrounded by extraordinary ideas - and the people who discover them

At Monash , work feels different. There's a sense of belonging, from contributing to something groundbreaking – a place where great things happen. We make tangible contributions because our purpose is clear; to deliver positive economic, social and environmental impact in resolving the global challenges of our age.

At the core of achieving this purpose is the diversity of our staff. We welcome and value everyone's contributions, lived experience and expertise. When you come to work, you can be yourself, be a change-maker and develop your career in exciting ways. This is why we champion an inclusive and respectful workplace culture where everyone is supported to succeed.

Together with our commitment to academic freedom , you will have access to quality research facilities, infrastructure, world class teaching spaces, and international collaboration opportunities.

The Opportunity

The School of Social Sciences is the largest school in the Monash Arts faculty, offering a wide variety of programs including Human Geography, Sociology and Anthropology, Criminology, International Relations, Politics, and Gender Studies. It is consistently ranked as one of the best social science schools in the world. Our Human Geography program is seeking to appoint an academic who can contribute to and extend existing human geography research, teaching and engagement activities within the School of Social Sciences. You will join a team of outstanding researchers and educators who are engaged in tackling significant global challenges such as climate change and the intersections of environment, society and economy within Australia and around the world.

We are looking for an active and innovative early career researcher who is keen to leverage the excellent research support services to develop their academic career and contribute towards high quality teaching and graduate supervision. With the ability to collaborate effectively and to motivate and inspire learners, you will play a major role in our undergraduate and postgraduate teaching programs and lead research with a human geography focus.

As a Lecturer, you will lead your own research, collaborate on significant research projects, and where relevant, command leadership of a research team. We are seeking candidates who complement our existing strengths. Those with expertise in any area of Human Geography are welcome to apply. We especially encourage applications from scholars with a research interest in:



Climate adaptation

Corporate sustainability

International development Environmental geography

You will also excel in teaching and be responsible for the preparation of course materials and delivery of classes and student field excursions. The position also involves supervision of coursework postgraduate and higher degree by research students, participation in professional activities, and significantly contributing to planning, committee, and administration functions.

Diversity is one of our greatest strengths at Monash. We encourage applications from First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities, and age groups.

Join the pursuit of our purpose to build a better future for ourselves and our communities – #ChangeIt with us.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid working arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments. This includes supporting parents .

All three positions are full-time, however flexible working arrangements may be negotiated.

Your employment is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of all pre-employment and/or background checks required for the role, as determined by the University.

