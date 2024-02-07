DURECT Corporation To Present At The Oppenheimer 34Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX ) today announced that James E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually, February 13-14, 2024. Presentation details are as follows:

DURECT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of epigenetic therapies that target dysregulated DNA methylation to transform the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions, including acute organ injury and cancer. Larsucosterol, DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Fast Track Designation. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER®

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: the potential for larsucosterol to treat patients with AH, the potential FDA or other regulatory approval of larsucosterol for the treatment of AH, the commercialization of POSIMIR by Innocoll, and the potential to develop larsucosterol for AH. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the risk that future clinical trials of larsucosterol do not confirm the results from subset analyses of the AHFIRM trial, including geographic or other segmentation, or of earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner, the risk that the FDA or other government agencies may require additional clinical trials for larsucosterol before approving it for the treatment of AH, risks that Innocoll may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, and risks related to the sufficiency of our cash resources, our anticipated capital requirements and capital expenditures, our need or desire for additional financing, our ability to meet the minimum bid price for continued listing on Nasdaq, our ability to obtain capital to fund our operations and expenses and our ability to continue to operate as a going concern. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors." These reports are available for free on our website at



