Texas Arena League San Antonio - Hockey On Horseback Is An Event With Impact

Eagle's Landing Zak Coleman keeps his eye on the ball in front of Texas Sun & Shade Brady Williams photo - Murrell Photography

Garrett Bankhead on the ball with Will Walton on his hip during Texas Arena League arena polo event photo - Murrell Photography

Josie Dorsey of Texas A&M Women during Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo-Murrell Photography

James Glew picks the ball up while Mark Osburn reaches for the hook in the General Patton finals photo credit - Murrell Photography

Stephanie Colburn gets the ball out of the air during Texas Arena League photo credit - Murrell Photography

Horse enthusiasts and fanatics of thrilling sport, get ready! Arena polo is coming to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Arena League San Antonio - Hockey on Horseback is coming to San Antonio Rose Palace on Feb 9th – 11th, 2024. Teams and players from around the Lone Star State, and beyond, gather to compete in the 7th year of Texas Arena League, an arena polo competition with National recognition. This year will be the first year for Texas Arena League to visit the San Antonio area with additional stops in Dallas, Houston and Austin.Arena polo, compared to Hockey on Horseback, is a fast-paced sport where teams of three players and their mounts demonstrate their prowess and agility. Spectators are up-close to the action - hearing players communicate and feeling the thunder of hooves. Be prepared for the possibility of a flying ball coming into the stands and get an opportunity to meet the players and horses.During Texas Arena League, teams will be vying for the United States Polo Association (USPA) National Arena Delegates Cup, USPA National Arena Bronze Cup and General George S. Patton Cup along with awards for individual players and best playing ponies. The General Patton tournament, sponsored by Patton Legacy Sports, is a USPA armed forces tournament with each team having players who have either served in the military or have family members who served in order to qualify.The event has impact in more ways than one, with ticket booking fees supporting children's charities, thanks to a partnership with Humanitix .Humanitix is the not-for-profit ticketing platform that gives events impact, putting booking fees toward closing the education gap. Humanitix's programs include meals for disadvantaged school kids, education programs for girls and scholarships for indigenous students.Tickets are now available from $5.00 through - children under 16 are free!Stadium seating in a covered arena so dress appropriately and bring a stadium blanket or seat if you wish. Concession available.Games times are:Friday, Feb 9 from 12pm - 7pmSaturday, Feb 10 from 9am - 5pmSunday, Feb 11 from 9am - 3pmSan Antonio Rose Palace is located at 25665 Boerne Stage Rd, San Anotnio, TX and can be found on Google Maps.

Texas Arena League - Hockey On Horseback