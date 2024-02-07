Stacey Pitcher Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With Success Redefined, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Stacey Pitcher

DEVONSHIRE, BERMUDA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Stacey Pitcher, has joined forces with renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Stacey's invaluable chapter, titled,“The Demise Of The Warrior Within”, played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Stacey Pitcher:

Stacey Pitcher, a native of Bermuda, holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management – DeVry University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with experience gained from her early career in Audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Committed to making a difference in her community, Stacey served as the Treasurer at the Women's Resource Centre for two years, supporting and empowering women. Her passion for helping people thrive led her to establish 'Flawed Brilliance Coaching, Mentoring, and Consulting,' a business centered on the belief that everyone possesses unique brilliance alongside inherent imperfections.

Stacey offers tailored coaching, mentoring, and consulting services, recognizing the individual needs of each client or organization. Her professional journey includes roles as a Senior Accountant at Enstar Group Limited, an Assistant Director at the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and a Finance Consultant at Arch Reinsurance.

Throughout her career, Stacey remained dedicated to her true calling – helping individuals and organizations embrace their flaws and discover their brilliance. Her work at the Women's Resource Centre and her transformative business, Flawed Brilliance, reflect her unwavering commitment to personal growth and empowerment.

Stacey Pitcher's story is a testament to the power of following one's passion and purpose. Through Flawed Brilliance, she continues to empower others to find their inner light, embrace their imperfections, and unleash their brilliance for a brighter future.

