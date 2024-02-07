Onetrust Home Loans Names Jim Racine As Executive Vice President Of Retail Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Executive Vice President of Retail Production, Jim Racine

OneTrust Home Loans is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Racine as Executive Vice President of Retail Production.

- Jim Racine

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneTrust Home Loans, a prominent Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer, is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Racine as Executive Vice President of Retail Production. Racine, with an extensive background in the retail mortgage space, brings over 30 years of experience to his new role.

Most recently serving as the Central Division Vice President at Newrez-Caliber Home Loans, Jim Racine has a proven track record in leadership and a commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences. His career spans various leadership positions, including Central Division Vice President at Caliber Home Loans and Regional Vice President for Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Northern Ohio.

Racine's expertise includes managing teams, building sales forces, and overseeing mortgage operations. At OneTrust Home Loans, he plans to emulate the tagline“Service is Everything!®” by further improving the customer experience with streamlined processes, innovative solutions, and a relentless commitment to providing exceptional service at every step of the mortgage journey.

Jim Racine expressed his enthusiasm for joining OneTrust Home Loans, stating, "I am excited to be part of a company that values customer service as much as I do and values hard work and a culture of teamwork and family that I've worked tirelessly throughout my career to build. OneTrust Home Loans' commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my vision of creating the best sales force to provide top-notch service to our customers, realtors, builders, and referral sources."

Bringing on such a dynamic player in the mortgage industry is a huge win for OneTrust Home Loans. In addition to this success, at a time in the industry when rates are high and many companies are exiting, a new direct to consumer team in Maryland has also joined the OneTrust Family of Companies. This further highlights that, even in a challenging market, the company's vision for the future continues to attract exceptional talent in the industry.

If you are interested in learning more about the career opportunities available, contact Jim directly at (248) 883-3454.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit .

Rosemarie Pirio

OneTrust Home Loans

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube