South Denver Therapy Expands With The Opening Of New Office In Castle Rock, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) South Denver Therapy opens new Castle Rock office to expand access to couples and individual counseling services in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Denver Therapy, a leading provider of couples counseling and individual counseling, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new office in Castle Rock. As the demand for their services continues to grow, this expansion will allow South Denver Therapy to accommodate more individuals and couples in need of expert guidance and support.Founder and passionate therapist, Kayla Crane, LMFT, expressed her excitement about the new office, stating, "Helping couples navigate the complexities of their relationships is truly my passion. Witnessing their journey of growth and understanding is incredibly rewarding. I am thrilled to see this passion lead to the expansion and opening of our new office in Castle Rock, CO, where we can embrace and support even more individuals and couples on their path to healing and connection."Located in the heart of Castle Rock, the new South Denver Therapy office is designed with a soothing and comfortable environment, fostering a safe space for clients to openly share their experiences and struggles. The dedicated team of experienced therapists will continue to offer their specialized expertise, providing personalized counseling services tailored to the unique needs of each client.Recognizing the need for accessible mental health support across the state, South Denver Therapy is also pleased to offer online counseling services. This option ensures that anyone located in Colorado, regardless of their proximity to our Castle Rock office, can benefit from our expert guidance and support. Online counseling provides a flexible and convenient way for individuals and couples to pursue their path to healing and growth from the comfort of their own home.South Denver Therapy's comprehensive approach to couple's counseling addresses a wide range of relationship challenges, including communication breakdowns, trust issues, and intimacy concerns. By employing evidence-based techniques and creating a supportive atmosphere, clients are empowered to overcome obstacles, fostering stronger and healthier partnerships.In addition to couple's counseling, South Denver Therapy also provides individual counseling for individuals seeking personal growth, improved mental health, and resolution of past traumas. With the expansion, South Denver Therapy is excited to welcome more individuals into their practice and support them in their journey towards self-discovery and emotional well-being.To support our growing client base and further enhance our counseling services, South Denver Therapy is actively seeking additional therapists to join our dedicated team. We are looking for passionate professionals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of others. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out and explore how they can contribute to our mission of providing exceptional support and guidance.For more information about South Denver Therapy's services or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at or call (720) 663-8046.About South Denver Therapy:South Denver Therapy is a leading counseling practice specializing in couple's counseling and individual counseling. Founded by Kayla Crane, a passionate therapist dedicated to helping couples and individuals thrive, South Denver Therapy offers evidence-based therapeutic techniques in a supportive and nurturing environment. With the opening of their new office in Castle Rock, CO, and the availability of online counseling services, South Denver Therapy aims to serve a larger community throughout Colorado and make a positive impact on countless lives.Contact:Kayla Crane, LMFTOwner and FounderSouth Denver TherapyEmail: ...Phone: (720) 663-8046

Kayla Crane, LMFT

South Denver therapy

+1 720-663-8046

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram