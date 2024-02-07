Desalination Industry Revolutionized By Radical Innovation In Advanced Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Radical Innovation Transforming the Desalination Industry" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The rising population is driving global water demand and putting significant pressure on the global water supply chain. The United Nations estimates that half of the global population will face water shortages by 2025, and the situation is expected to intensify and lead to 700 million people facing displacement by 2030 due to water shortages. Desalination offers a viable alternative to this challenge.
The research service offers a deep-dive analysis of advanced desalination technologies, including multistage flash distillation, multiple-effect distillation, thermal vapor compression, reverse osmosis, and forward osmosis. The study also explores sustainable ways to dispose waste streams (brine). In addition, it covers growth drivers and restraints for desalination technology adoption, a detailed growth opportunity analysis for desalination plant developers and operators, and the patent landscape of desalination technologies.
The study also discusses the key stakeholders involved in the development of next-generation thermal and membrane-based desalination technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Advanced Desalination Technologies: Technology Landscape
MFD Offers Energy-efficient Desalination Low-temperature MED Achieves Cost-efficient Desalination High-pressure TVC Enables the Utilization of Waste Heat Recovery for Energy-efficient Desalination Comparative Analysis of Thermal Desalination Technologies Technology Advances Driving RO Process Efficiency Working Mechanism of Advanced RO Plants Membrane Structure and Material Advancements to Minimize RO Plants' Operational Costs Osmotic Pressure-driven FO Offers Efficient Membrane-based Desalination Comparative Analysis of Membrane-based Desalination Technologies Techno-economic Analysis of Desalination Technologies Safe Disposal of Reject Water to Ensure Minimal Impact on the Environment Brine Water Treatment Enhances Desalination Plants' Sustainability
Companies to Watch
Thermal Desalination Technologies Membrane-based Desalination Technologies
Advanced Desalination Technologies: IP Analysis
China and the United States Dominate the Advanced Desalination Technologies Patent Landscape
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo -
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107824696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.