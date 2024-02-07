Desalination Industry Revolutionized By Radical Innovation In Advanced Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Radical Innovation Transforming the Desalination Industry" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The rising population is driving global water demand and putting significant pressure on the global water supply chain. The United Nations estimates that half of the global population will face water shortages by 2025, and the situation is expected to intensify and lead to 700 million people facing displacement by 2030 due to water shortages. Desalination offers a viable alternative to this challenge.

The research service offers a deep-dive analysis of advanced desalination technologies, including multistage flash distillation, multiple-effect distillation, thermal vapor compression, reverse osmosis, and forward osmosis. The study also explores sustainable ways to dispose waste streams (brine). In addition, it covers growth drivers and restraints for desalination technology adoption, a detailed growth opportunity analysis for desalination plant developers and operators, and the patent landscape of desalination technologies.

The study also discusses the key stakeholders involved in the development of next-generation thermal and membrane-based desalination technologies.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Advanced Desalination Technologies: Technology Landscape



MFD Offers Energy-efficient Desalination

Low-temperature MED Achieves Cost-efficient Desalination

High-pressure TVC Enables the Utilization of Waste Heat Recovery for Energy-efficient Desalination

Comparative Analysis of Thermal Desalination Technologies

Technology Advances Driving RO Process Efficiency

Working Mechanism of Advanced RO Plants

Membrane Structure and Material Advancements to Minimize RO Plants' Operational Costs

Osmotic Pressure-driven FO Offers Efficient Membrane-based Desalination

Comparative Analysis of Membrane-based Desalination Technologies

Techno-economic Analysis of Desalination Technologies

Safe Disposal of Reject Water to Ensure Minimal Impact on the Environment Brine Water Treatment Enhances Desalination Plants' Sustainability

Companies to Watch



Thermal Desalination Technologies Membrane-based Desalination Technologies

Advanced Desalination Technologies: IP Analysis

China and the United States Dominate the Advanced Desalination Technologies Patent Landscape

For more information about this report visit

