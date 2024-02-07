Oneflight International Announces Rising Golf Star Akshay Bhatia As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver based ONEflight International , a leading name in the Private Jet Travel industry, is delighted to announce the signing of Akshay Bhatia, the promising young golfer, as its newest brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to align ONEflight International with the dynamic and competitive spirit of Akshay Bhatia, who is making waves in the professional golf world.



Akshay Bhatia , a PGA Tour professional, is recognized for his exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the game of golf. At just 22 years old, Bhatia has already demonstrated his prowess on the golf course, capturing the attention of fans and fellow athletes alike. Known for his precision and skill, he perfectly embodies the values of excellence, resilience, and determination that ONEflight International holds dear.

As a brand ambassador, Akshay Bhatia will play a pivotal role in promoting ONEflight International's commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences. His global appeal and influence in the world of sports will undoubtedly enhance the brand's reach and resonate with a diverse audience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Akshay Bhatia to the ONEflight International family," said Ferren Rajput , CEO at ONEflight International. "His remarkable journey and achievements align seamlessly with our brand values, and we are confident that this partnership will elevate both ONEflight International and Akshay to new heights."

Akshay Bhatia expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I am honored to represent ONEflight International, a brand synonymous with excellence in travel. As a professional golfer, travel is an integral part of my life, and I am thrilled to be associated with a company that shares my passion for exploration and adventure."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for ONEflight International as it continues to strengthen its presence in the private aviation sector. The company looks forward to a successful partnership with Akshay Bhatia and anticipates exciting opportunities ahead.

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit , its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don't need to OWN; you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight for more information.

