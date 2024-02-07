Barberitos Southwestern Grille And Cantina Unveils New Philly Cheesesteak Burrito

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philly-Inspired Flavor Meets Southwestern Delight Across All Barberitos Locations for a Limited Time

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, a popular Southwestern-inspired fast-casual chain, is thrilled to introduce a mouthwatering limited-time offer that combines the bold flavors of the Philly Cheesesteak with the freshness of Southwestern cuisine. Guests can now savor the indulgence of the Philly Cheesesteak Burrito, available exclusively at Barberitos locations.The Philly Cheesesteak Burrito boasts a delectable combination of ingredients that include seasoned grilled steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, fresh grated cheese followed by melty cheese dip finished with a drizzle of a jalapeño crema. All perfectly wrapped in a flour tortilla. This extraordinary fusion of flavors is designed to offer a unique twist on traditional burritos.“At Barberitos, we're always looking to surprise and delight our guests with innovative flavor combinations. The Philly Cheesesteak Burrito brings together the iconic tastes of Philly Cheesesteak with our signature Southwestern flair,” said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer at Barberitos.“We believe it's a winning combination that our guests will truly enjoy.”Whether you're a longtime fan of traditional Philly Cheesesteak or a Southwestern cuisine enthusiast, the Philly Cheesesteak Burrito is a must-try experience. Its rich and savory flavors are a testament to Barberitos commitment to providing diverse options for its valued guests.For more information about Barberitos and its offerings, please visit .

Mark Kreiner

VP Marketing, WOWorks

+1 404-939-2625

email us here