CANADIAN DATA ANALYTICS COMPANY RECOGNIZED FOR MAKING GAMBLING SAFER AT THE EUROPEAN CASINO AWARDS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Focal Research Consultants Limited wins the 'Best Player Protection Product' award for their ALeRT System - helping 100,000s of at-risk customers.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Focal announced today that they have won the 'Best Player Protection Product or System' for their ALeRT BETTOR Protection System at the 2024 European Casino Awards.“This recognition reflects a lifetime of work in gambling research and player protection. We are deeply honoured to have won this award and want to thank everyone we have worked with who has been instrumental in bringing the ALeRT Bettor Protection System to market, we couldn't have done it without you.” said CEO of Focal, Dr Tony Schellinck.“We want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved with the success of the ALeRT System. We are lucky to work with an amazing team of exceptional professionals and clients who make our dedication to safer gambling worldwide a reality. Everyone nominated in this category is moving the needle forward with their innovative solutions. I truly believe that together we are making gambling safer and are helping to promote a sustainable industry,” said President of Focal, Tracy Schrans.The European Casino Awards are open to all operators, suppliers, and service providers in Europe or those that serve the European market and recognize the dedication, passion, and innovation of those who are nominated. The ceremony was held on February 6th at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, England.###About Focal Research Consultants LimitedFocal Research is an award-winning Canadian data analytics company that uses data science and information technology for social policy, corporate social responsibility, and consumer protection purposes. Focal has worked with stakeholders worldwide for three decades, setting responsible gambling standards for player protection with international recognition in developing algorithms to help operators identify and assist at-risk gamblers.About ALeRT BETTOR ProtectionALeRT offers a powerful solution to fully manage safer gambling and customer interaction initiatives, including precise dashboard and player analytics, interaction reporting and management reporting. In addition, ALeRT provides broad coverage of a full suite of products, including pokies, video lottery, slots, electronic roulette, table games, sports betting, racing, etc.The ALeRT System is based on 20+ years of peer-reviewed research and industry testing. Developed in collaboration with operators, regulators and public health providers in Europe, Canada, NZ, and the UK, it helps gambling operators deliver consistent day-to-day customer care over all their properties.The system integrates corporate social responsibility best practices and technologies across a modern enterprise, helping move operators into an active prevention role. It does this by identifying at-risk players, supporting effective customer interactions, and evaluating the impact of such interactions in reducing customer risk and harm.ALeRT is an agile solution that can be easily adapted to product changes and compliance, protecting an operator's return on investment.

Laura Watts

Focal Research Consultants Limited

+1 902-454-8856

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn