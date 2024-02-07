(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A new survey reveals auto dealerships are losing ground to general repair shops. For the first time, more vehicle owners preferred repair shops to dealers.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new survey reveals auto dealerships are losing ground to general repair shops, with consumers citing trust as the key reason. For the first time, a Cox Automotive service study found more vehicle owners (33%) preferred general repair shops to dealers (31%).The survey, released in December, reported dealerships accounted for 30% of all service visits in 2023, down from 35% in 2021. General repair and service stations account for 28%, with tire repair stores, body shops and specialists making up the rest.Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO ) are independent, family-owned, full-service auto repair shops in the Phoenix metropolitan area that have passed 26 rigorous tests. NARPRO shops can perform the same work as dealerships, often at lower costs.Tips on How To Choose A Mechanic:. Consumers can ask family and friends for recommendations.. Check reviews.. Look for shops that display certifications.. Ask about specific experience working on the specific vehicle.What A Written Estimate Should Include:. What needs to be repaired, what parts are needed, and anticipated labor charge.. It should state that the shop will make contact with the vehicle's owner before doing any work that exceeds the specified time or money.What Car Owners Should Know About Parts:. New parts are generally made to the original manufacturer specifications.. Remanufactured, rebuilt and reconditioned parts have been restored to sound working conditions.. Salvage parts are taken from another vehicle.For consumers to ensure honest service, NARPRO mechanics recommend:Use the 'Show Me' Method. When a mechanic tells a car owner that something's broken or worn out the reply should be,“Show me”. A lot of repairs are obvious - like holes and leaks. A reputable mechanic will gladly show and explain any needed repairs.Don't Wing It. No one likes to feel vulnerable when it comes to money and cars so consumers should ask around before they need a mechanic. Be sure to use a mechanic who is ASE-certified. Poorly done repairs can cost you down the road.Know Before You Go. A good consumer should take a few minutes to look over the car's maintenance schedule. If a technician recommends fluid flushes, spark plugs, or other things, this will guide a consumer.Look Out For Fees. When a driver gets a quote they should be sure to ask if it includes all fees and taxes. If a bill is higher than the estimate because the mechanic failed to include fees, ask them to honor the estimate.Track Your Maintenance. Whether the mechanic fills out the maintenance book that came with the car, it is advised to keep all car receipts in one folder, or track service records online, having a system can help make sure not to repeat a repair that's not needed. Good records may also help get a better price when selling the car.NARPRO (Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals)The Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) helps car owners find skilled and honest car repair shops. NARPRO only recommends independent, family-owned, full-service auto repair shops that have passed 26 rigorous tests. Visit to find recommended shops near work or home.

