SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against B. Riley Financial - RILY

B. Riley Financial ("B. Riley"

or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: RILY ).

The class action concerns whether B. Riley and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 25, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired B. Riley securities during the Class Period.



On January 21, 2024, Bloomberg News published an article entitled "SEC Probes B. Riley Deals With Client Tied to Failed Fund." The article reported, in relevant part, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "carried out interviews in recent months about B. Riley and its relationship with Brian Kahn", who "is an unidentified co-conspirator in a US Department of Justice criminal case prompted by the 2020 demise of the Prophecy Asset Management hedge fund".



On this news, B. Riley's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 2.48%, to close at $19.68 per share on January 22, 2024.

