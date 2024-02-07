Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Introduces New Spicy Falafel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Flavorful Plant-Based Delight

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is thrilled to announce its fiery new menu addition, Spicy Falafel. Now available for a limited time, this feisty falafel promises a mouthwatering experience for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone seeking a bold burst of flavor, just in time for the big game and perfect for group gatherings.The Spicy Falafel is a soul sizzling blend of chickpeas, green onions, jalapeños, roasted red pepper, onions, and red wine vinegar. This delectable creation is a perfect harmony of spiciness and savory goodness, tailored to satisfy the cravings of those in search of a spicy, plant-based option to add to their meal.“We are delighted to introduce Spicy Falafel to our menu. Throughout the last several years, we've observed our guests' craving for more spice, and we're all about bringing the heat,” said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh.“This Spicy Falafel is sure to become a fan favorite, infusing a bold twist into our Mediterranean-inspired offerings.”Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking to savor a fiery plant-based Mediterranean dish, Spicy Falafel is the go-to-choice. Enjoy this feisty falafel in a pita, pair it with a hearty salad, or savor it as a standalone side. Plus, Garbanzo's Falafel packs are available in 20 and 50, making them perfect for larger gatherings and they go great with hummus, dips, or sauces.Spicy Falafel is now available at Garbanzo locations nationwide for a limited time. Don't miss the chance to explore new dimensions of flavor and experience the boldness of Mediterranean cuisine like never before.To learn more about Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its offerings, or to locate a Garbanzo near you, please visit .

