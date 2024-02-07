(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Growth Opportunities for Ride-Hailing Operators in Europe" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The European ride-hailing market is rapidly evolving, shaped by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory dynamics.
While Uber and Bolt are the formidable players, local and regional competitors such as FreeNow, Cabify, inDrive, Yango Ride, Heetch, and Blacklane have their own strengths and specific regions of operation, creating a competitive marketplace. Each player brings its own set of strategies, unique offerings, and localized approaches to cater to the diverse needs of European riders.
In the European ride-hailing market, companies are exploring sustainable mobility options, expanding their geographic scope, integrating multimodal transportation services, and leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance user experiences.
This study delves into the competitive landscape of ride-hailing providers in Europe. Each player profile provides a comprehensive understanding of the business model, product portfolio, unique selling propositions, target markets, key milestones, revenue models, and notable case studies showcasing innovation and successful models. The study also incorporates a SWOT analysis for each player, exploring their internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as the external opportunities and threats they navigate the competitive ride-hailing industry.
As the European ride-hailing market matures, companies are expected to continue adapting to changing consumer expectations, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks. The industry's future is likely to witness an increased focus on sustainability, innovation, and collaborative efforts to shape a more integrated and efficient mobility landscape across the continent.
Research Scope
A brief overview of the ride-hailing market, the segments, and the types. Market sizing and forecast by fleet and revenue Market trends Growth drivers and restraints Competitive benchmarking Growth opportunities Business Overview Product portfolio USP and target market Revenue models Milestones A deep dive case study of each operator SWOT analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
Focus on Electrification Integrated Mobility and Business Model Diversification Autonomous Technology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Blacklane Bolt Cabify FREENOW Heetch inDrive Uber Yango Ride (Yandex. Taxi)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Ride-Hailing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Ride-Hailing Business Model Growth Metrics Fleet Size Forecast Gross Market Value (GMV) Forecast Market Trends through 2030 Market Readiness Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Brief Overview of Ride-Hailing Operators
3 Uber
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones SWOT Analysis Countries/Cities That Have Banned Uber
4 FREENOW
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Innovations Setting FREENOW Apart SWOT Analysis
5 Bolt
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Sustainable Urban Mobility Initiatives SWOT Analysis
6 Cabify
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Cabify's Diverse Mobility Solutions SWOT Analysis
7 inDrive
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones inDrive's Key Features and Challenges SWOT Analysis
8 Yango Ride (Yandex. Taxi)
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Navigating the Dynamics of Ride-Hailing and Geopolitical Boundaries SWOT Analysis
9 Heetch
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Redefining Nighttime Mobility SWOT Analysis
10 Blacklane
Company Overview Product Portfolio Revenue Model Significant Events and Milestones Redefining Luxury Transport SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo -
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107824670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.