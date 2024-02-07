Elizabeth Aguilera Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With Success Redefined, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Elizabeth Aguilera

WAYNE, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Elizabeth Aguilera, has joined forces with renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Elizabeth's instrumental chapter, titled,“Purpose Delayed But Not Denied”, played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Elizabeth Aguilera:

Elizabeth Aguilera is a seasoned Life Mastery Consultant, speaker, and certified coach, specializing in empowering individuals to design and manifest lives aligned with their Soul's purpose. With over three decades of corporate experience, she fearlessly transitioned to successful entrepreneurship, serving seniors and overwhelmed Moms for six remarkable years.

Elizabeth's passion lies in helping clients unlock their true potential, overcome self-doubt, and create lives they love. She specializes in empowering women recovering from narcissistic abuse to heal and reclaim themselves.

Today, as a natural-born Coach and Teacher, Elizabeth guides others on journeys of personal growth and fulfillment. Her coaching programs offer clarity, confidence, and the path to the next level of success.

In her leisure time, Elizabeth enjoys singing in her church choir, volunteering in her local community, and spending time with her diva grandcat, Daisy.

