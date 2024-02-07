(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This report delves into the sustainable practices of 9 global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), providing a comprehensive analysis of the measures being taken across the entire value chain to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

The study examines the way sustainable practices are being integrated into all aspects of the product life cycle, including sourcing, manufacturing, design, materials, and end-of-life. It reveals the degree to which OEMs prioritize sustainable sourcing in their supply chains, emphasizing resilience and ethical standards.

The study depicts how the green manufacturing practices employed by these OEMs contribute to reducing carbon footprints and optimizing resources during the manufacturing stage. Striking a balance between environmental consciousness and manufacturing efficiency, the study considers both short-term costs and long-term impacts, as well as the complexities of implementation.

The report highlights the innovative use of sustainable materials by the 9 OEMs, aligning with circular economy principles and contributing to long-term sustainability goals. It showcases the diverse approaches adopted by these manufacturers in incorporating eco-friendly materials into their vehicles.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on how these OEMs manage the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicle disposal, remanufacturing, and reuse activities. It details innovative practices such as parts remanufacturing, various recycling methods, and recent achievements in end-of-life activities. The study provides a nuanced understanding of how these automotive giants are navigating the intersection of sustainability and industry efficiency across their operations.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy and EOL Strategies

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Sustainable Operations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Sustainable Practices Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Analytics



Key Takeaways

Automotive Brands and Their Sustainability Roadmaps Automotive Sustainability Practices Segmentation

Stellantis



Sustainability Overview: Stellantis Group

Stellantis Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Stellantis

Sustainable Supply Chain: Stellantis

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Stellantis

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Stellantis Recycling and EOL Practices: Stellantis

Ford



Sustainability Overview: Ford

Ford Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Ford

Sustainable Supply Chain: Ford

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Ford

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Ford Recycling and EOL Practices: Ford

GM



Sustainability Overview: GM

GM Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: GM

Sustainable Supply Chain: GM

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: GM

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: GM Recycling and EOL Practices: GM

Hyundai & Kia



Sustainability Overview: Hyundai & Kia

Hyundai & Kia Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Hyundai & Kia

Sustainable Supply Chain: Hyundai & Kia

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Hyundai & Kia

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Hyundai & Kia Recycling and EOL Practices: Hyundai & Kia

Mercedes-Benz



Sustainability Overview: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Mercedes-Benz

Sustainable Supply Chain: Mercedes-Benz

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Mercedes-Benz

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Mercedes-Benz Recycling and EOL Practices: Mercedes-Benz

Nissan



Sustainability Overview: Nissan

Nissan Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Nissan

Sustainable Supply Chain: Nissan

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Nissan

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Nissan Recycling and EOL Practices: Nissan

Renault



Sustainability Overview: Renault

Renault Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Renault

Sustainable Supply Chain: Renault

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Renault

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Renault Recycling and EOL Practices: Renault

Toyota



Sustainability Overview: Toyota

Toyota Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Toyota

Sustainable Supply Chain: Toyota

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Toyota

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Toyota Recycling and EOL Practices: Toyota

VW



Sustainability Overview: VW

VW Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem

Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: VW

Sustainable Supply Chain: VW

Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: VW

Sustainable Material Usage Overview: VW Recycling and EOL Practices: VW

Next Steps

