Dr. Meaghan Rice, Founder Of Better Lives Building Tribes, Launches 30-Day Intimate Communication Challenge For Couples

The challenge helps discover the secret to ending conflict and enhancing the connection between partners.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed relationship expert and founder of Better Lives Building Tribes , Dr. Meaghan Rice, PsyD, LPC, proudly announces the launch of her latest innovation: the 30-Day Intimate Communication Email Challenge for Couples. Scheduled for release on March 12, 2024, this pioneering program is designed to forge stronger bonds between partners, promising a cessation of conflicts and a renewed sense of connection in 30 days or less. This challenge is a beacon of hope for couples who have exhausted other avenues without success.Dr. Rice's approach transcends conventional relationship therapy. She believes in the power of community or "tribe" in shaping our relationship dynamics and overall happiness. "At Better Lives Building Tribes, we're about enhancing relationships," states Dr. Rice. "Mental health normalization and gaining insights through an external lens are crucial in achieving the best versions of ourselves.”This email-based challenge provides daily prompts and exercises aimed at deepening communication between partners. It represents a unique opportunity for couples to explore new territories in their relationship, guided by Dr. Rice's extensive clinical counseling experience and holistic view of wellness.With a decade of experience in helping individuals and couples transform their lives, Dr. Rice focuses on the intersections of individual paths and core values. Her work has revealed the pivotal role of intimate and social relationships in personal growth and fulfillment.The 30-Day Challenge is rooted in the understanding that impactful change in relationships comes from within and is heavily influenced by our closest associations.”Jim Rohn famously said we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with," Dr. Rice reminds us. This program encourages participants to evaluate and enhance their "tribe" to reflect their desired life and relationship quality.Dr. Rice's expertise extends to individual coaching, couples therapy, parenting advice, leadership development, and more. This challenge distills her holistic approach into actionable, daily steps for couples seeking to improve their communication and understanding.Couples participating in the challenge will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools and insights designed to elevate their relationship to its highest potential. From tackling the "ugly" truths to celebrating the "good" within their tribes, participants will embark on a transformative journey towards mutual understanding and deeper intimacy.Learn more atFor updates, follow Better Lives Building Tribes and Dr. Meaghan Rice on Social Media:Instagram:Facebook:Twitter:TikTok: @dr_meaghan

Dr. Meaghan Rice, PsyD, LPC

Better Lives Building Tribes

