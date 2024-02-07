Copa Holdings Reports Net Income Of $191.8 Million And EPS Of $4.55 For The Fourth Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Excluding special items, adjusted net income came in at $188.4 million, or Adjusted EPS of $4.47 PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA ), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and the full year of 2023. The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$191.8 million for 4Q23 or US$4.55 per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of US$3.4 million related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$188.4 million or US$4.47 per share.



For the full year 2023, the Company reported a net profit of US$518.2 million or US$12.89 per share. Excluding special items, comprised of a net loss related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments totaling US$156.9 million, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$675.1 million or US$16.79 per share, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$335.4 million or earnings per share of US$8.26 in 2022.



Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$218.9 million and a 23.9% operating margin for the quarter.



For the full year 2023, the Company reported an operating profit of US$811.8 million and an operating margin of 23.5%, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$450.4 million and an operating margin of 15.2% in 2022.



Passenger traffic for 4Q23, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 11.1% compared to 4Q22 in line with capacity which, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 11.0%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.1 percentage points to 86.7% compared to 4Q22.



Total revenues for 4Q23 increased 3.0% to US$916.9 million mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields decreased by 7.1% to 14.0 cents. Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 7.3% as compared to 4Q22 to 12.7 cents.



Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 6.3% from 10.3 cents in 4Q22 to 9.7 cents in 4Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 12.7% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 1.6% in the quarter to 6.0 cents, when compared to 4Q22.



The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34% of the last twelve months' revenues.



The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.



During the quarter, the Company took delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 106 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and

1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 83.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%. Subsequent Events

In January,

Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the ninth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2023. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 89.5% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.



Following the Airworthiness Directive issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 6, the Company suspended operations of twenty-one 737 MAX9 aircraft. From January 6 to January 29, a total of 1788 flights were canceled. After undergoing the technical inspections required by the regulators, all of these aircraft have returned to

Copa Airlines' flight schedule.

On February 7, 2024, the Board of Directors of

Copa Holdings approved a 2024 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be distributed during March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend of US$1.61 per share will be paid on March 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 29, 2024.



Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q23 4Q22 Variance vs. 4Q22 3Q23 Variance vs. 3Q23 FY23 FY22 Variance vs. FY22 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,310 2,813 17.7

% 3,272 1.2

% 12,442 10,334 20.4

% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,930 4,262 15.7

% 4,873 1.2

% 18,566 15,724 18.1

% RPMs (millions) 6,263 5,639 11.1

% 6,239 0.4

% 24,052 20,779 15.7

% ASMs (millions) 7,228 6,509 11.0

% 7,109 1.7

% 27,700 24,430 13.4

% Load Factor 86.7

% 86.6

% 0.1 p.p. 87.8

% -1.1 p.p. 86.8

% 85.1

% 1.8 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 14.0 15.1 -7.1

% 13.4 5.1

% 13.8 13.6 1.6

% PRASM (US$ Cents) 12.2 13.1 -7.1

% 11.7 3.8

% 12.0 11.6 3.7

% RASM (US$ Cents) 12.7 13.7 -7.3

% 12.2 3.9

% 12.5 12.1 3.0

% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.7 10.3 -6.3

% 9.3 3.6

% 9.6 10.3 -7.1

% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.0 6.1 -1.6

% 5.8 3.9

% 6.0 6.0 -0.3

% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 85.6 77.7 10.2

% 83.9 2.1

% 327.6 291.4 12.4

% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.07 3.52 -12.7

% 3.00 2.6

% 3.02 3.60 -16.0

% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,892 2,005 -5.6

% 1,907 -0.8

% 1,933 2,011 -3.9

% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,229 1,266 -2.9

% 1,238 -0.8

% 1,251 1,275 -1.9

% Departures 36,207 32,112 12.8

% 35,468 2.1

% 137,044 120,155 14.1

% Block Hours 115,118 104,822 9.8

% 112,114 2.7

% 438,913 390,639 12.4

% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 11.8 1.3

% 11.9 0.0

% 11.9 11.3 5.0

% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 916.9 890.6 3.0

% 867.7 5.7

% 3,461.1 2,965.0 16.7

% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 218.9 219.7 -0.4

% 205.0 6.8

% 811.8 450.4 80.2

% Operating Margin 23.9

% 24.7

% -0.8 p.p. 23.6

% 0.2 p.p. 23.5

% 15.2

% 8.3 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 191.8 88.3 117.2

% 187.4 2.4

% 518.2 348.1 48.9

% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 188.4 177.7 6.0

% 174.4 8.0

% 675.1 335.4 101.3

% Basic EPS (US$) 4.55 2.23 103.9

% 4.72 -3.5

% 12.89 8.58 50.3

% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 4.47 4.49 -0.5

% 4.39 1.8

% 16.79 8.26 103.2

% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,150 39,554 6.6

% 39,730 6.1

% 40,201 40,582 -0.9

%

(1)

Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

Copa Holdings, S.A.





























Consolidated statement of profit or loss





























(US$ Thousands)

































Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

% Unaudited

Audited

%





4Q23

4Q22

Change 3Q23

Change FY23

FY22

Change

Operating Revenues





























Passenger revenue

879,351

852,291

3.2

% 833,306

5.5

% 3,320,455

2,824,719

17.5

%

Cargo and mail revenue

26,534

27,095

-2.1

% 23,431

13.2

% 97,105

1,01,765

-4.6

%

Other operating revenue

11,049

11,226

-1.6

% 10,973

0.7

% 43,538

38,549

12.9

%

Total Operating Revenue

916,933

890,612

3.0

% 867,711

5.7

% 3,461,098

2,965,033

16.7

%

































Operating Expenses





























Fuel

264,166

273,901

-3.6

% 252,077

4.8

% 995,862

1,052,637

-5.4

%

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

119,669

105,019

14.0

% 108,416

10.4

% 436,526

380,385

14.8

%

Passenger servicing

24,148

19,518

23.7

% 23,147

4.3

% 89,146

70,080

27.2

%

Airport facilities and handling charges

59,010

49,734

18.7

% 58,243

1.3

% 2,21,878

1,92,584

15.2

%

Sales and distribution

55,111

61,498

-10.4

% 54,058

1.9

% 2,27,171

2,24,465

1.2

%

Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,276

28,875

8.3

% 29,528

5.9

% 1,32,531

1,04,114

27.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

79,815

70,251

13.6

% 78,359

1.9

% 3,05,668

2,67,704

14.2

%

Flight operations

27,987

25,667

9.0

% 29,476

-5.1

% 1,09,892

97,256

13.0

%

Other operating and administrative expenses

36,875

36,492

1.0

% 29,394

25.5

% 1,30,656

1,25,424

4.2

%

Total Operating Expense

698,058

670,954

4.0

% 662,697

5.3

% 2,649,331

2,514,648

5.4

%

































Operating Profit/(Loss)

218,875

219,657

-0.4

% 205,014

6.8

% 811,767

450,384

80.2

%

































Non-operating Income (Expense):





























Finance cost

(20,408)

(23,388)

-12.7

% (82,926)

-75.4

% (1,58,216)

(87,631)

80.5

%

Finance income

14,289

7,413

92.8

% 15,108

-5.4

% 50,209

18,030

178.5

%

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(272)

(2,560)

-89.4

% (1,566)

-82.6

% 3,076

(9,812)

-131.3

%

Net change in fair value of derivatives

-

(91,305)

-100.0

% 77,058

-100.0

% (98,347)

17,189

-672.2

%

Other non-operating income (expense)

3,126

1,221

156.0

% 1,867

67.5

% 7,153

70

10065.6

%

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(3,264)

(1,08,619)

-97.0

% 9,540

-134.2

% (196,126)

(62,155)

215.5

%

































Profit before taxes

215,611

111,039

94.2

% 214,555

0.5

% 615,641

388,229

58.6

%

































Income tax expense

(23,830)

(22,758)

4.7

% (27,179)

-12.3

% (97,456)

(40,176)

142.6

%

































Net Profit/(Loss)

191,780

88,280

117.2

% 187,375

2.4

% 518,185

348,054

48.9

%

































EPS





























Basic

4.55

2.23

103.9

% 4.72

-3.5

% 12.89

8.58

50.3

%

































Shares used for calculation:





























Basic

42,149,854

39,554,071

6.6

% 39,730,180

6.1

% 40,200,947

40,581,616

-0.9

%



Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries





Consolidated statement of financial position





(US$ Thousands)





December 2023 December 2022

ASSETS



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Cash and cash equivalents 206,375 122,424 Short-term investments 708,809 812,323 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 915,184 934,747





Accounts receivable, net 156,720 135,415 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,527 2,168 Expendable parts and supplies, net 116,604 93,332 Prepaid expenses 44,635 52,322 Prepaid income tax 66 798 Other current assets 32,227 17,043

352,779 301,078 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,267,963 1,235,825





Long-term investments 258,934 202,056 Long-term prepaid expenses 9,633 7,770 Property and equipment, net 3,239,078 2,883,524 Right of use assets 281,146 234,380 Intangible, net 87,986 78,555 Net defined benefit assets 5,346 504 Deferred tax assets 30,136 30,743 Other Non-Current Assets 17,048 17,005 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,929,307 3,454,537





TOTAL ASSETS 5,197,270 4,690,362







LIABILITIES





Loans and borrowings 2,22,430 1,42,484 Current portion of lease liability 68,304 80,084 Accounts payable 182,303 166,660 Accounts payable to related parties 1,228 1,004 Air traffic liability 605,900 651,805 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 126,677 111,526 Taxes Payable 44,210 43,878 Accrued expenses payable 64,940 44,913 Income tax payable 26,956 6,276 Other Current Liabilities 1,403 1,175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,344,351 1,249,805





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,240,261 1,301,819 Lease Liability 215,353 158,289 Derivative financial instruments - 251,150 Deferred tax Liabilities 36,594 16,571 Other long - term liabilities 234,474 220,618 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,726,682 1,948,447





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,071,033 3,198,252





EQUITY



Class A - 34,075,142

issued and 31,090,299 outstanding 21,367 21,327 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 210,936 103,465 Treasury Stock (204,130) (344,541) Retained Earnings 1,581,739 1,367,784 Net profit

518,185 348,054 Other comprehensive loss (9,326) (11,445)





TOTAL EQUITY 2,126,237 1,492,110 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 5,197,270 4,690,362

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries













Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the twelve months ended December 31,













(In US$ thousands)































2023

2022

2021

















(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited) Cash flow from operating activities



1,020,974

740,948

462,612 Cash flow (used in) investing activities



(542,995)

(555,911)

(459,135) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities



(394,028)

(273,694)

88,539 Net

increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



83,951

(88,657)

92,016 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$









206,375

$









122,424

$









211,081



























Short-term investments



708,809

812,323

806,340 Long-term investments



258,934

202,056

199,670 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$







1,174,118

$







1,136,803

$







1,217,091





























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22





















Net Profit as Reported

$

191,780

$



88,280

$

187,375

$

518,185

$

348,054

Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes

$







-

$







-

$



64,894

$



64,894

$







-

Net change in fair value of derivatives

$







-

$



91,305

$



(77,058)

$



98,347

$



(17,189)

Net change in fair value of financial investments

$



(3,372)

$



(1,924)

$





(810)

$



(6,349)

$





4,516 Adjusted Net Profit

$

188,409

$

177,661

$

174,400

$

675,077

$

335,381





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22





















Adjusted Net Profit

$

188,409

$

177,661

$

174,400

$

675,077

$

335,381 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,150

39,554

39,730

40,201

40,582 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$





4.47

$





4.49

$





4.39

$





16.79

$





8.26





















Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM



















Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22





















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.7

10.3

9.3

9.6

10.3 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM

(in US$ Cents)

3.7

4.2

3.5

3.6

2.8 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.1

5.8

6.0

7.2























