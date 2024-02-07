Trailbreaker Receives Approval To Acquire Liberty Property And Adopts 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or“the Company”) Further to its January 22, 2024 news release, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the“Exchange”) approval of its option agreement (the“Agreement”) to acquire 100% of the Liberty Property (formerly the Murray Property) from an arm's length party (the“Optionor”), located in central British Columbia. The Liberty Property consists of 5 claims totalling 1,898.35 hectares, located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will now issue 50,000 common shares to the Optionor.
The Liberty Property covers a copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) porphyry target, located approximately 60km northwest of Quesnel, BC, and is accessible by forest service roads.
The Company also announces that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held December 15, 2023, shareholders of the Company voted to approve the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan. Previously the Company had a 20% set stock option plan.
“The Company appreciates the confidence and continued support of its shareholders.”
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
| TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD.
650 W. Georgia Street, #2110
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6B 4N9
| Telephone:
Facsimile:
| 604 681 1820
604 681 1864
