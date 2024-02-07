No One Sells Large Bodies Of Water Quite Like Hortenstine Ranch Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS and FAIRFIELD, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), a Texas-based brokerage company specializing in ranch and recreational properties, is an expert in the sale of big bodies of water. Property after property, the company's sales often include extensive and beautiful water features, unlike any other offerings on the market.

Fairfield Lake

One of HRC's most recently sold properties, Fairfield Lake , made the brokerage company a key contributor in the sale of this one-of-a-kind offering. Ideally located about one and a half hours away from downtown Dallas and North Houston, Fairfield Lake is the largest undeveloped private lake in the U.S. At the heart of the unique, approximately 5,025-acre property is an estimated 2,400-acre body of clear water surrounded by an estimated 30-plus miles of elevated shoreline blanketed with a mature hardwood forest. This spectacular recreational lake is recognized as a top fishing lake in Texas.

The sale of Fairfield Lake closed on June 1, 2023. The asking price was $110 million. The nationally recognized and award-winning development firm Todd Interests was the buyer.

Hortenstine Ranch Company, LLC represented the seller in the complex transaction and consistently sets new benchmarks in the farm and ranch real estate market, leveraging decades of experience in the industry.

"We are thrilled to see this once-in-a-lifetime property in the hands of Todd Interests. This one-of-a-kind opportunity is ideally suited for their new Freestone Club and its exclusive offering of private lakeside living with resort amenities and world-class golf course," said Cash McWhorter, partner and broker at Hortenstine Ranch Company.

Hortenstine Ranch Company is an expert in selling expansive water-centric real estate that you just do not see so often in the U.S. anymore, as it has become increasingly more difficult to forge new large water features. However, HRC has recently contributed to the sales of Valley Lake Ranch in Bonham, Texas, Lake Creek Ranch in Riesel, Texas, and River Crest Ranch in Bogata, Texas. The water features on these properties were once the largest undeveloped, permitted private lakes sold in the U.S. until HRC continued to break its own records with the recent sale of Fairfield Lake.



Valley Lake Ranch , part of Fannin County and sold in 2021, is approximately 2,245 acres and consists of a massive lake yielding about 1,080 surface acres of pristine water.

Lake Creek Ranch , part of McLennan County and sold in 2020, is about 1,833 acres and includes an approximately 550-acre lake set amongst scenic rolling terrain, heavily wooded in oak and elm forests. River Crest Ranch , part of Red River County and sold in 2022, is approximately 1,375 acres and encompasses a lake of about 550 acres.

The new year will bring exciting projects for the company including new listings featuring significant water features. One such property boasts what is believed to be the largest privately owned lake in Texas's Erath County, spanning approximately 100 surface acres. Nestled amidst the rolling terrain of the Cross Timbers region, these pristine private waters offer a thriving trophy bass fishery, a waterfowl hunters' paradise, and a personal watercraft playground.

"We're extremely honored and excited to bring this one-of-a-kind property to the market. It possesses features that are simply unmatched in the area", says Bret Polk, broker associate with Hortenstine Ranch Company and longtime Erath County resident. Stay tuned for more details.

HRC knows the land in Texas has a lot to offer and focuses a majority of its business on the state. The vast and diverse landscapes of Texas offer an unparalleled beauty that captivates affluent buyers seeking exclusive legacy ranches. From the rolling hills of the Hill Country to the expansive plains, Texas provides a canvas of natural wonders. The state is a haven for those looking to invest in its expanse.

HRC specializes in these complex transactions and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, navigating the intricacies of all facets of the Texas real estate market. Whether one envisions a sprawling ranch, a private retreat nestled in the countryside, or a strategic project, Texas' picturesque terrain and the seasoned professionals at HRC make it an enticing destination for those looking to make significant investments in land and ranch properties.

Hortenstine Ranch Company's expertise extends to navigating the unique considerations associated with properties boasting lakes, rivers, or other expansive water features, making them an invaluable resource for those with a specific interest in large water-centric real estate.

For more information about Fairfield Lake, please visit the digital media kit linked here . For more information about Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit the company's website .

About Hortenstine Ranch Company

Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), LLC exclusively specializes in ranch and recreational properties. With decades in ranch real estate, HRC has curated a power list of high-net-worth families and individuals who are consistently seeking premium investment class properties. HRC's diverse and talented ranch brokers deliver the most advanced marketing strategies, ranch market analytics, professional mapping, photography, videography, wildlife and agricultural consultation, consistent sales volume, and buyer and seller representation. The brokerage company continues to set the bar for the farm and ranch real estate market, as proven by referrals and repeat business. To learn more about Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit HRCRanch .

Media Contact

Avery Cooper, TruePoint Communications, [email protected] , 214-550-3414

SOURCE Hortenstine Ranch Company