GMGI Appoints Dr. Andrew Gardner As Inaugural Chief Scientific Officer

Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI), a 501c3 non-profit addressing critical challenges facing our oceans, human health, and the environment through innovative scientific research and education, announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Gardner as the organization's inaugural Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Gardner brings an impressive track record of discovery, innovation and team leadership after 28 years at New England Biolabs, in Ipswich, MA, most recently as Scientific Director of Molecular Enzymology.

As CSO, Dr. Gardner will drive the scientific strategy for GMGI's next phase of growth. "We are delighted to have Dr. Gardner join the GMGI team in this capacity.

His extensive leadership and scientific experience will help guide GMGI so we can continue to use discoveries from the oceans to deliver both global influence and local impact to the community," said Dr. Marc Vidal, GMGI Co-founder and Board Member.

In addition, Dr. Christopher Taron joined the organization in the role of Senior Director of Protein Science and Innovation, establishing new channels of potential for GMGI's marine discovery efforts for both proteins and small molecules. Dr. Taron, former Scientific Director of Protein Expression and Modification Research at New England Biolabs, has an extensive background in enzyme discovery, glycobiology and proteomics.

Chris Bolzan, GMGI's Executive Director, stated: "This appointment opens the door for new and exciting opportunities for the organization, and will allow GMGI to expand our network answering key questions in marine science."

GMGI, founded in 2013, has been recognized for catalyzing economic development in the Cape Ann region and is poised for tremendous growth with the expansion of its research team under Gardner's leadership. The organization's science strategy combines advanced molecular analysis and discovery tools with unique marine organism collections and expertise to accelerate discoveries in the marine life sciences. In addition, GMGI operates the nationally recognized Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, training young adults for roles as certified laboratory technicians through an impactful, proprietary program that includes cell culture and biomanufacturing in its standard, 10-month curriculum.

"I have long admired the commitment of the GMGI Staff, Scientists, Board of Directors and community supporters to advancing science and workforce development on Cape Ann. The foundational genomics research at GMGI highlights the incredible diversity of life in the oceans from Gloucester Harbor to Stellwagen Bank to deep sea hydrothermal vents. I look forward to leading a new chapter with the GMGI team, collaborators and key partners to approach scientific challenges in new ways by leveraging cutting-edge molecular tools for analysis of DNA, proteins and glycans in marine environments," said Dr. Gardner.

Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute addresses critical challenges facing our oceans, human health, and the environment through innovative scientific research and education. By bringing world-class science and transformative workforce development to

Gloucester's historic waterfront, GMGI is catalyzing the regional economy. GMGI's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy is a 10-month certificate training program to train recent high school graduates for careers as lab technicians. Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute's state-of-the-art research institute on Gloucester Harbor opened in 2018 and is located at 417 Main Street.

