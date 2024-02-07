Blue Owl Capital To Partner With Lunate To Invest In Private Market Investment Managers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership will target mid-sized private market managers

Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ), a leading alternative asset manager, and Lunate, a global alternative investment manager headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing US$105 billion in assets, announced today a joint venture to provide growth capital to leading mid-sized private capital GPs.

The joint venture will seek to acquire minority stakes in private market investment managers with fee-paying assets under management of less than $10 billion. The joint venture plans to target GPs with a clear sector specialization, differentiated approach, strong leadership and culture, and an established foundation of a durable, stable platform with identifiable key drivers of franchise value.

Lunate invests primarily in private markets through a multi-asset class approach, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate, together with Blue Owl's GP Strategic Capital platform, a market leader in GP minority investing, will create a powerful and differentiated proposition in the mid-market segment for GPs seeking growth capital and strategic partnerships.

"We are excited to partner with Lunate, which is a leading global private markets solutions provider based out of Abu Dhabi," said Michael Rees from Blue Owl. "They bring valuable investment experience as both an LP and minority GP stake investor. We think the combined effort will be truly differentiated for mid-sized GPs and be complementary to our existing strategy focused on larger managers."

"Our joint venture with Blue Owl speaks to Lunate's aim of identifying and investing in a mid-sized GP Stakes Strategy that will enable our clients to participate in the broader dynamics of private markets investing" said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner, Lunate. "Blue Owl are pioneers and leaders in this space, and together, we are well positioned to add strategic value through our multi-asset platform, global networks, and industry expertise."

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL ) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $157 billion in assets under management1, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

1 As of September 30, 2023

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

About Lunate

Lunate is a new Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with more than 150 employees and $105 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world's leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

