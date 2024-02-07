Exploring Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market Size & Share To Exceed USD 14.7 Billion By 2034, At CAGR Of 11.20%. – PMI Leads The Way

Covina, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market size was valued at about USD 5.1 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.20% to extend a value of USD 14.7 Billion by 2034.”

What is Oncology Biosimilar Treatment?



Market Overview:

Oncology biosimilar treatment refers to the use of biosimilar medications in the treatment of cancer. Biosimilars are biologic drugs that are highly similar to existing biologic medications, known as reference or originator drugs. They are developed to have comparable efficacy, safety, and quality to the original biologic drug.

In oncology, biosimilars are used to treat various types of cancer, including but not limited to breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and leukemia. These biosimilar treatments may include monoclonal antibodies, growth factors, and other targeted therapies that play a crucial role in cancer management and treatment.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights:

*Note: PMI Sample Report includes,



Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Top Leading Players in Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market:



Mylan N.V.

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Biogen Inc.

Biocon Limited.

Novartis AG

Celltrion Healthcare, Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Biosimilar treatments typically offer cost savings compared to their reference biologics. This cost-effectiveness drives their adoption, particularly in oncology, where treatment expenses can be substantial.

The rising incidence of cancer worldwide necessitates more affordable treatment options. Oncology biosimilars offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive biologics, contributing to their growing demand.

As patents for originator biologics expire, it creates opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers to enter the market. This increases competition and expands the availability of biosimilar treatments in oncology.

Regulatory agencies have established pathways to expedite the approval process for biosimilars. This supportive regulatory environment encourages the development and commercialization of oncology biosimilars. Healthcare professionals and patients are becoming more familiar with biosimilars, leading to increased acceptance and adoption. This growing awareness contributes to the expansion of the oncology biosimilar treatment market.

Restrain Factors:



Complex Development Process

Concerns Regarding Safety and Efficacy

Market Access Barriers

Legal and Intellectual Property Issues Lack of Interchangeability

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market:



The pipeline of oncology biosimilars continues to grow, with an increasing number of biologics facing patent expiry. This expansion presents opportunities for biosimilar developers to enter the market and offer more affordable treatment options across various cancer types.

Monoclonal antibodies play a crucial role in cancer treatment, and biosimilar versions of popular monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab and rituximab are gaining traction. Developers are focusing on expanding the portfolio of monoclonal antibody biosimilars for oncology indications, offering patients more options for targeted therapy.

Combining biosimilars with other cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and targeted therapies, is an emerging trend in oncology. Biosimilar combinations have the potential to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce adverse effects, and improve patient outcomes.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly granting extrapolation of indications for biosimilars based on comprehensive analytical and clinical data. This allows biosimilar developers to obtain approval for multiple indications, expanding the market potential of oncology biosimilars. Education and awareness initiatives targeting healthcare professionals, patients, and policymakers play a crucial role in driving biosimilar adoption in oncology. Efforts to increase understanding of biosimilars, including their safety, efficacy, and regulatory pathways, can facilitate market penetration and acceptance.

Download PDF Brochure:





Challenges of Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market:



Regulatory approval processes for biosimilars are stringent and complex, requiring extensive analytical and clinical data to demonstrate similarity to reference biologics. Meeting regulatory requirements poses a significant challenge for biosimilar developers, leading to delays and uncertainties in market entry.

Despite regulatory approval, concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of biosimilars compared to reference biologics may persist among healthcare professionals and patients. Lack of confidence in biosimilar products can hinder their adoption in clinical practice, especially in oncology where treatment decisions have critical implications for patient outcomes.

Biologic drugs, including biosimilars, face market access barriers such as formulary restrictions, reimbursement limitations, and payer preferences. Negotiating favorable formulary placement and reimbursement terms presents a significant challenge for biosimilar manufacturers, affecting product uptake and market penetration. The oncology biosimilar market is characterized by intense competition among manufacturers, leading to pricing pressures and margin erosion. Differentiating biosimilar products based on clinical attributes, patient outcomes, and value propositions is essential to gain market share and sustain competitive advantage.

Detailed Segmentation:

Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market, By Product:













Monoclonal Antibody





Immunomodulators Others

Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market, By Cancer:













Blood Cancer





Breast Cancer





Lung Cancer





Cervical Cancer





Colorectal cancer





Kidney cancer Others

Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:













Hospital Pharmacies





Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market, By Region:













North America

















U.S.





Canada





Europe

















Germany









UK









France









Russia









Italy





Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

















China









India









Japan









South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

















Brazil









Mexico





Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

















GCC









Israel









South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Oncology Biosimilar Treatment Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Oncology Biosimilar Treatment sector.

North America represents a significant market for oncology biosimilar treatments, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, high cancer incidence rates, and favorable regulatory frameworks. Regulatory bodies like the FDA, which have program to speed up biosimilar approval procedures and promote market competition, have a significant influence on the biosimilar landscape in oncology.

Report scope: