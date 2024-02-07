UK Acoustic Ensemble Auburn Featuring Liz Lenten To Release New Single“Don't Give Up” February 23, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Auburn featuring Liz Lenten - "Don't Give Up"

Liz Lenten

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auburn has been captivating audiences around the world with their unique blend of Americana, blues and roots music. With varied reviewers' comparisons from Bonnie Raitt and Macy Gray to Leonard Cohen and Tom Waits, their songs grab you melodically and tell stories of life's ups and downs.The band have recorded their last 4 albums in Nashville, Tennessee, with award- winning, Grammy-nominated producer Thomm Jutz, gaining airplay worldwide, and touring extensively, as special guests with Sophie Ellis Bexter, Jefferson Starship and Martin Carthy amongst others, as well as many headline shows.Their brand-new single“Don't Give Up: was recorded between Nashville and Malvern Hills, UK. Produced and recorded by Thomm Jutz, Liz Lenten also worked with seasoned vocal producer/hit songwriter Martin Sutton on the vocals.Says Liz,“'Don't Give Up' is all about how difficult life can get, particularly in today's crazy times... and offering support and hope, to get through your troubles. Sometimes, we all need a helping hand; to know we're not alone, and to be told 'you're enough – you got this!'”“Intimate kind of retro styled blues” – Music Street Journal (USA)“Auburn makes wonderfully atmospheric music...like the kind of country that first turned rappers on to Johnny Cash because he was such an OG” – Midwest Records (USA)CreditsLiz Lenten – Lead VocalsThomm Jutz – Guitars, Bass, Keys (Nanci Griffiths, Mary Gauthier, Mac Wise)Lynn Williams – Drums (Delbert McClinton, Lee Roy Parnell, The Wallflowers)Cat Aimi – Harmony Vocals (Wanted Sisters)Vocal Production – Martin Sutton (Leanne Rimes, Backstreet Boys)Recorded, Mixed and Produced by Thomm JutzAuburn Acoustic will be touring Autumn 2024 – please check website for details.Release date: 23rd February 2024Label: Scarlet RecordsTo pre-order“Don't Give Up”:US / UK Press: Glass Onyon PR - ...Live booking agent: Daisy Gilham - ...All Photo credits: Sebastian Lenten

Billy James

Glass Onyon PR

+1 828-350-8158

...