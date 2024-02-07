Morethanmoney360/Aspida360 Selected As A Finalist In The 11Th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

11th Annual Awards Ceremony on May 2, 2024

MTM360 is competing in the "Client Driven Innovation (B2C) Customer Facing Digital Platform" category.

- Roey DiefendorfBALTIMORE, MD, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More Than Money360 has been named a finalist in the 11th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards for 2024.Family Wealth Report is the leading source of essential and often exclusive, business intelligence and in-depth reports for family offices, private banks, wealth and private asset mangers, and other advisors to wealth clients in North America.On May 2nd 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, the winner of the "Client Driven Innovation (B2C) Customer Facing Digital Platform" award will be selected. A panel of distinguished judges are now reviewing the nominees qualifications leading up to this event. MoreThanMoney360 (MTM360 ), a leading financial technology company, is proud to announce that it has been selected a a finalist in this category.MoreThanMoney360 is a client-driven digital innovation aimed at assisting individuals in preparing their heirs for their inheritance. The new technology platform, aptly named MTM360, leverages cutting-edge digital elements to meet the needs of geographically dispersed, on-the-go family members, providing practical tools to prepare for important family meetings."Hearing that you've been selected as a finalist is a great way to celebrate your 72nd birthday," declares Roey Diefendorf, co-founder of MTM360. "I'll be there when they read the name of the nationwide winner. But even if we don't take home the blue ribbon, it's rewarding to be 'in the hunt' with the other innovators."With the ever-increasing complexity of wealth transfer from one generation to another, MTM360's client-driven digital innovation fills a crucial gap in the industry. MTM360's unique approach sets it apart from its competitors, making it the go-to platform for individuals looking to ensure a smooth transition of "total" wealth (values along with their valuables) to their heirs.One of the key benefits of MTM360's client-driven digital innovation is its ability to cater to the needs of geographically dispersed family members. In today's fast-paced world, families are often spread across different cities or even countries. MTM360 bridges this gap by offering digital elements that allow family members to stay connected and informed regardless of their physical location. This ensures that everyone involved in the wealth transfer process is on the same page and can actively participate in important discussions and decision-making.The launch of MTM360's client-driven digital innovation marks a significant milestone in the field of wealth transfer. By providing practical tools, bridging the gap between handling a family's wealth, and facilitating the transfer of this wealth, MTM360 is revolutionizing how individuals prepare their heirs for inheritance. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and focus on client-driven innovation, MTM360 sets a new standard for the industry, making it the platform of choice for those seeking to ensure a smooth and successful transfer of wealth to their loved ones.About MTM360:"More than Money360" is a Baltimore based family meeting facilitation offering a comprehensive technology to prepare multiple generations of successful families for impactful meetings about core values, communication, family legacy, unity, philanthropy, gratitude, and governance. MTM360 has a team of 18 experienced, qualified facilitators presenting no conflicts of interest with a family's existing team of advisors.For additional information, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">MoreThanMoney360

Monroe Diefendorf

More Than Money Family Office

+1 516-551-8879

email us here