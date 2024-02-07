FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN AUDITORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- First Choice Products Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has changed its auditor from Charlton & Company, Chartered Accountants (the“Former Auditor”) to Clearhouse LLP (the“Successor Auditor”). The Former Auditor resigned effective February 7, 2024, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors, upon the audit committee's recommendation, appointed the Successor Auditor as the auditors of the Company until the earlier of the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or their earlier resignation or replacement and to authorize the board of directors of the Company.



The change of auditor notice required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) and associated material have been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports, nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.



ABOUT FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC.

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

For additional information on the Company, please contact:

Gregory M. Prekupec

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director

T: 416 504-5805

E: ...



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain“forward-looking information”. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company



undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

