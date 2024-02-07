GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GL ) reported today that for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net income was $2.88 per diluted common share, compared with $2.46 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $2.80 per diluted common share, compared with $2.55 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $10.07 per diluted common share, compared with $9.04 per diluted common share for the year-ago period. Net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $10.65 per diluted common share compared with $9.71 per diluted common share for the year-ago period. The results included herein reflect the adoption of ASU 2018-12, Financial Services - Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI). Globe Life Inc. implemented the standard on January 1, 2023 using the modified retrospective transition method at adoption. As a result of this election, the prior year figures have been restated as of January 1, 2021 with impacts to Shareholders' Equity, underwriting margins and net income. HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income as an ROE was 23.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Net operating income as an ROE excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was 14.7% for the same period.



Net income increased 13% and net operating income increased 6% over the year-ago quarter. For the full year, net income was $971 million and net operating income surpassed $1.0 billion for the first time in company history.



At the American Income Life Division, life net sales increased 9% and life premium increased 7% over the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the average producing agent count increased 20% over the year-ago quarter.



At the Liberty National Division, life net sales and health net sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 12% and 9%, respectively. Additionally, life premiums increased 8% and the average producing agent count increased 15% over the year-ago quarter.



At the Family Heritage Division, health net sales increased 12% and premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter.



Net investment income grew 6% over the year-ago quarter.

660,170 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate

the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily

because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included

in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the

Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Three Months Ended December 31,





Three Months Ended December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg.

2023

2022

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income(2) $







3.43

$







3.18

8

$



327,825

$



314,131

4 Excess investment income(2) 0.38

0.31

23

35,824

30,716

17 Interest on debt (0.27)

(0.25)

8

(25,676)

(24,658)

4 Parent company expense (0.03)

(0.03)





(2,612)

(3,067)



Income tax expense (0.68)

(0.63)

8

(64,993)

(61,744)

5 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.03)

(0.04)





(2,955)

(4,057)



Net operating income 2.80

2.55

10

267,413

251,321

6























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)-investments 0.11

(0.08)





10,496

(7,665)



Non-operating expenses (0.03)

-





(2,396)

(460)



Legal proceedings (0.01)

(0.01)





(711)

(853)



Net income(3) $







2.88

$







2.46





$



274,802

$



242,343



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 95,464

98,640



















(1)

GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2)

Definitions included within this document. (3)

A GAAP-basis condensed consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.

Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Operating Summary

Per Share













Year Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg.

2023

2022

% Chg. Insurance underwriting income $





13.27

$





12.32

8

$

1,278,548

$

1,219,078

5 Excess investment income 1.35

1.06

27

130,382

104,589

25 Interest on debt (1.06)

(0.91)

16

(102,316)

(90,395)

13 Parent company expense (0.11)

(0.11)





(10,866)

(11,156)



Income tax expense (2.59)

(2.41)

7

(249,546)

(238,177)

5 Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax (0.20)

(0.23)





(19,558)

(22,912)



Net operating income 10.65

9.71

10

1,026,644

961,027

7























Reconciling items, net of tax:





















Realized gain (loss)-investments (0.54)

(0.61)





(51,884)

(60,473)



Non-operating expenses (0.03)

(0.04)





(3,294)

(4,196)



Legal proceedings (0.01)

(0.02)





(711)

(1,972)



Net income $





10.07

$







9.04





$



970,755

$



894,386



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



96,364

98,985

















GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, and book value per share, excluding AOCI, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by

management to view

the business without the effect of changes in AOCI, which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates.

Management views the business in

this manner because it creates more meaningful and easily identifiable trends, as we exclude

fluctuations resulting from changes in interest rates.

Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable

GAAP measures.





Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net income $



970,755

$



894,386 Net operating income 1,026,644

961,027 Net income as an ROE(1) 23.2

%

29.2

% Net operating income as an ROE

(excluding AOCI)(1) 14.7

%

14.8

%









December 31,

2023

2022 Shareholders' equity $

4,486,803

$

3,949,577 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 2,772,419

2,790,313 Shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $

7,259,222

$

6,739,890







Book value per share $





47.10

$





40.05 Impact of adjustment to exclude AOCI 29.11

28.30 Book value per share, excluding AOCI $





76.21

$





68.35



(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.



INSURANCE OPERATIONS:



Life insurance accounted for 75% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.



Health insurance accounted for 24% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 3% for the quarter, and net health sales increased 21%.



The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

% Chg. Life insurance $





794,815

$





762,929

4 Health insurance

335,857

326,020

3 Annuity -

-



Total $



1,130,672

$



1,088,949

4

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments'

underwriting performance,

and consists of premiums less policy obligations (excluding interest on policy liabilities), commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance

underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less administrative

expenses. It excludes the investment segment, interest on debt,

Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes.

Management believes this information helps provide

a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by

distribution channel. Insurance

underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income

in the

Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023

% of Premium

December 31,

2022

% of Premium

% Chg. Insurance underwriting margins:

















Life $

305,480

38

$

292,922

38

4 Health 97,486

29

96,224

30

1 Annuity 1,946





2,629









404,912





391,775





3 Other income 123





384







Administrative expenses (77,210)





(78,028)





(1) Insurance underwriting income $

327,825





$

314,131





4 Per share $









3.43





$









3.18





8

The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.8%, compared with 7.2% for the year-ago quarter.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division

(Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our

Direct to Consumer Division (Direct to Consumer).

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at

at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. American Income $



183,176

45

$



174,755

46

5 Direct to Consumer 59,241

24

60,344

24

(2) Liberty National 31,144

35

26,768

32

16 Other 31,919

62

31,055

59

3 Total $



305,480

38

$



292,922

38

4



Life Premium

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg. American Income $



406,356

$



380,922

7 Direct to Consumer

















247,274

246,471

- Liberty National 89,700

83,320

8 Other 51,485

52,216

(1) Total $



794,815

$



762,929

4



Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg. American Income $



76,323

$



69,796

9 Direct to Consumer



25,861

30,676

(16) Liberty National 26,046

23,252

12 Other 2,188

2,568

(15) Total $



130,418

$



126,292

3





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer,

where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management

considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022





Amount

% of

Premium

Amount

% of

Premium

%

Chg. United American $



14,180

10

$



16,908

12

(16) Family Heritage 35,633

35

31,921

34

12 Liberty National 27,157

57

27,024

58

- American Income 19,080

62

18,360

62

4 Direct to Consumer

1,436

8

2,011

11

(29) Total $



97,486

29

$



96,224

30

1



Health Premium

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg. United American $



138,586

$



137,908

- Family Heritage 102,180

94,391

8 Liberty National 47,416

46,678

2 American Income 30,676

29,423

4 Direct to Consumer







16,999

17,620

(4) Total $



335,857

$



326,020

3



Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended





December 31,





2023

2022

% Chg. United American $



28,155

$



20,110

40 Family Heritage 25,228

22,432

12 Liberty National 9,349

8,612

9 American Income 4,235

3,921

8 Direct to Consumer 2,220

2,188

1 Total $



69,187

$



57,263

21





(1) Net sales is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty

days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized

premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period

has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium

growth than annualized premium issued.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL





Quarterly Average Producing Agent Count(1)

Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

December 31,





September 30,

2023

2022

%

Chg.

2023 American Income





11,131

9,243

20

10,983 Liberty National 3,387

2,946

15

3,339 Family Heritage 1,368

1,334

3

1,323





(1) The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the beginning

and end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS



Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net

investment income less the required interest attributable to policy liabilities. We also view excess investment income per diluted common

share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock

repurchase program.



The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted

common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

% Chg. Net investment income $

271,609

$



255,483

6 Interest on policy liabilities(1) (235,785)

(224,767)

5 Excess investment income $

35,824

$



30,716

17 Per share $







0.38

$





0.31

23





(1) Interest on policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure. The amounts presented for 2022 have

been retrospectively adjusted to exclude the interest on deferred acquisition costs due to the LDTI standard and the interest on debt.

Net investment income increased 6.3%, and average invested assets increased 3.7%. Required interest on policy liabilities increased 4.9%, and average policy liabilities increased 4.5%.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at December 31, 2023 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

December 31, 2023

Amount

% of Total Fixed maturities at fair value(1) $



17,870,206

91 Mortgage loans 279,199

1 Policy loans 657,020

3 Other long-term investments(2) 835,878

4 Short-term investments 81,740

- Total $



19,724,043









(1) As of December 31, 2023, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $18.9 billion, net of $7.1

million of allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes $796 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have

a cost of $763 million as of December 31, 2023.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of December 31, 2023 are as follows:





Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector



As of



December 31, 2023



Investment

Grade

Below

Investment

Grade

Total

Amortized

Cost, net

Corporate bonds $

14,574,424

$



480,705

$

15,055,129

Municipals 3,296,305

-

3,296,305

Government, agencies and GSEs 442,903

-

442,903

Collateralized debt obligations -

37,110

37,110

Other asset-backed securities 74,656

11,696

86,352

Total $

18,388,288

$



529,511

$

18,917,799



Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at December 31, 2023 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains and losses recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

As of

Amortized Cost

Allowance for

Credit Losses

Net Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value December 31, 2023 $







18,924,914

$







(7,115)

$



(1,047,593)

$



17,870,206

At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 97% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.23% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 5.18% in the year-ago quarter.

Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.

GLOBE LIFE INC. Earnings Release-Q4 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 Amount $



443,385

$



238,845 Average annual effective yield 6.6

%

6.1

% Average rating BBB+

A Average life (in years) to:





Next call 20.3

16.5 Maturity 23.2

20.9

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 660,170 shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $77 million and an average share price of $117.02.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $380 million and an average share price of $112.84.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:



Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2024:



Globe Life projects net operating income between $11.30 to $11.80 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2024.



NON-GAAP MEASURES:



In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 (3)

2023

2022 (3) Revenue:













Life premium $



794,815

$



762,929

$

3,137,244

$

3,027,824 Health premium 335,857

326,020

1,318,773

1,282,417 Other premium -

-

-

1 Total premium 1,130,672

1,088,949

4,456,017

4,310,242 Net investment income 271,609

255,483

1,056,884

991,800 Realized gains (losses) 13,287

(9,703)

(65,676)

(76,548) Other income 123

384

308

1,246 Total revenue 1,415,691

1,335,113

5,447,533

5,226,740















Benefits and expenses:













Life policyholder benefits(1) 514,472

501,967

2,050,789

2,035,693 Health policyholder benefits(2) 195,686

191,364

776,362

752,866 Other policyholder benefits 9,612

8,947

37,100

36,875 Total policyholder benefits 719,770

702,278

2,864,251

2,825,434 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 97,541

90,131

379,700

348,824 Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs 144,234

129,532

559,167

506,022 Other operating expense 91,759

91,804

347,833

353,954 Interest expense 25,676

24,658

102,316

90,395 Total benefits and expenses 1,078,980

1,038,403

4,253,267

4,124,629















Income before income taxes 336,711

296,710

1,194,266

1,102,111 Income tax benefit (expense) (61,909)

(54,367)

(223,511)

(207,725) Net income $

274,802

$

242,343

$



970,755

$



894,386















Basic net income per common share $







2.92

$







2.50

$





10.21

$







9.13















Diluted net income per common share $







2.88

$







2.46

$





10.07

$







9.04





(1) Net of remeasurement gain of $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $1.9 million for the

same period in 2022. Net of remeasurement gain of $29.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and a remeasurement loss of $47.4

million for the same period in 2022. (2) Net of remeasurement gain of $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $1.8 million for the

same period in 2022. Net of remeasurement gain of $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and a remeasurement gain of $15.6

million for the same period in 2022. (3) The amounts presented for 2022 have been retrospectively restated due to the adoption of ASU 2018-12.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.