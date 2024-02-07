OPENLANE To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings

OPENLANE will also host an earnings conference call and webcast following the release on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan .

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of href="" rel="nofollow" openlan for a limited time.