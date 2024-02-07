(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX ) Fourth Quarter Highlights

GAAP Diluted EPS Of $0.84 And Adjusted Diluted EPS* Of $2.28, Delivering On Prior Commitments

Strong Adjusted Free Cash Flow* Of $170.9 Million

Paid Down $116.7 Million Of Gross Debt; Net Debt Declined By $153.2 Million; Net Debt To Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (Including Synergies)* Is Now 3.80

Sales Up 29.2% Versus PY, Down 6.9% On A Pro Forma Organic Basis*

GAAP Net Income Decreased $46.1 Million Versus PY To $56.6 Million

Adjusted EBITDA* Of $346.5 Million Adjusted EBITDA Margin* Of 21.5% Up 40 Basis Points Versus PY On A Pro Forma Basis* As Synergies And 80/20 More Than Offset End Market Volume Headwinds Full Year 2023 Highlights



Nearly Doubled Adjusted Free Cash Flow Versus PY With A Record $683.1 Million, Above Guidance Expectations

Achieved Targeted $65 Million Of Synergies; On Track To Achieve $90 Million In 2024

GAAP Gross Margin Of 33.1% Up 110 Basis Points Versus 32.0% In 2022

Adjusted Gross Margin* Of 34.5% Up 150 Basis Points Versus 33.0% In 2022 Given Strong Synergies And Continued 80/20 Execution

Completed Transformational Acquisition Of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. ("Altra") Reached Agreement To Sell Industrial Motors & Generators Business, Representing The Majority Of Industrials Systems Segment, For $400 Million, Which Remains On Track To Close In 1H 2024 Full Year 2024 Guidance

Introducing Guidance For 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS In A Range Of $4.58 To $5.38 And For Adjusted Diluted EPS In A Range Of $9.75 To $10.55 CEO Louis

Pinkham commented, "Our team delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter - in line with our prior commitments - despite persistent destocking and various end market headwinds, especially in our PES segment. Strong execution supported enterprise adjusted EBITDA of $347 million and adjusted EBITDA margin rising by 40 basis points on a pro forma, year-over-year basis, on lower sales. The enterprise also generated $171 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, and $683 million for the year, which predominantly was used for debt paydown. We expect even stronger

adjusted free cash flow in 2024, which combined with anticipated proceeds from the sale of our Industrial Motors and Generators businesses should enable over $900 million of debt paydown this year, which we expect to bring our net debt to adjusted EBITDA** ratio to roughly 3 times, and eliminate most borrowings under our term loan." Mr. Pinkham continued, "The past year was also one of significant portfolio transformation. With the addition of Altra, plus the announced Industrial Motors & Generators sale set to close in first half 2024, we have taken actions that significantly re-balance our portfolio towards motion control and power transmission. This, along with our Power Efficiency Solutions business, is the portfolio we expect to grow with - providing tremendous value creation potential, given our strong cash generation characteristics, numerous competitive advantages, and healthy exposure to secular markets, among other attractive attributes." Mr. Pinkham concluded, "As we look ahead to 2024, we are cautiously optimistic that the significant destocking headwinds, and other pockets of end market pressure we confronted in 2023 will abate, likely during the second half of this year. Regardless of how the end markets cycle, we remain focused on executing the sizable amount of self-help opportunities in front of us, including $90 million of expected M&A synergies, our healthy new product pipeline, and many ongoing 80/20 and lean initiatives. And so we expect 2024 to be a year of continued significant value creation, for our customers, our associates and our shareholders."

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurement, See Appendix for Reconciliation

** Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (including synergies)

Guidance

The Company is introducing annual guidance for 2024 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share in a range of $4.58 to $5.38 and for Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in a range of $9.75 to $10.55. The mid-point of the Company's 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance factors organic sales to be slightly down versus prior year, and for adjusted EBITDA margins to be approximately 22%.

Segment Performance

All prior periods identified in this release have been recast to reflect the new segment structure established at first quarter 2023 related to closing the Altra acquisition, and provide comparison to the comparable period.

Segment results versus the prior year are summarized below:



Automation & Motion Control net sales were $420.7 million, an increase of 109.0% or a decrease of 3.0% on a pro forma organic basis*. Results reflect the Altra acquisition plus strength in the aerospace, data center and medical markets, net of weakness in global factory automation and food & beverage markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.8% of Adjusted Net Sales*. For the full year 2023, net sales were $1,516.8 million, an increase of 96.4% or an increase of 3.1% on a pro forma organic basis.

Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment net sales were $649.7 million, an increase of 57.6% or a decrease of 1.5% on a pro forma organic basis. Results reflect the Altra acquisition, plus strength in aerospace and energy markets, net of weakness in the alternative energy and food & beverage markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.0% of adjusted net sales. For the full year 2023, net sales were $2,403.5 million, an increase of 44.2% or a decrease of 0.5% on a pro forma organic basis.

Power Efficiency Solutions net sales were $418.0 million, a decrease of 15.6% or a decrease of 16.0% on an organic basis. The decline primarily reflects continued weakness in North America residential HVAC markets, particularly in heating products. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.1% of adjusted net sales. For the full year 2023, net sales were $1,808.9 million, a decrease of 18.8% or a decrease of 18.4% on an organic basis. Industrial Systems net sales were $119.8 million, a decrease of 11.7% or a decrease of 12.0% on an organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.1% of adjusted net sales. For the full year 2023, net sales were $521.5 million, a decrease of 5.5% or a decrease of 4.3% on an organic basis.

Conference Call

Regal Rexnord will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Thursday, February 8, 2024. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord's Investor website: . To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.877.264.6786 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.5177 (international callers) and enter 5732418# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 8918729#. Both replays will be accessible for three months after the earnings call.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems.

Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more socially conscious and environmentally-friendly products and sub-systems, the Company is regularly addressing increasingly relevant secular demands of customers in the medical, alternative energy, aerospace, food & beverage, general industrial and warehouse/intralogistics end markets, among others. In short, Regal Rexnord's 36,000 associates around the world are proud to be working each day towards fulfilling the Company's purpose – helping create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Automation & Motion Control, Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)











Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Net Sales

$



1,608.2

$



1,244.7

$



6,250.7

$



5,217.9 Cost of Sales

1,045.0

838.1

4,183.4

3,548.2 Gross Profit

563.2

406.6

2,067.3

1,669.7 Operating Expenses

409.5

254.0

1,537.4

978.4 (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale

(25.0)

-

87.7

- Goodwill Impairment

-

-

57.3

- Asset Impairments

1.7

0.9

7.8

0.9 Total Operating Expenses

386.2

254.9

1,690.2

979.3 Income from Operations

177.0

151.7

377.1

690.4 Interest Expense

107.7

43.4

431.0

87.2 Interest Income

(3.1)

(2.0)

(43.6)

(5.2) Other Income, Net

(2.0)

(1.3)

(8.7)

(5.4) Income (Loss) before Taxes

74.4

111.6

(1.6)

613.8 Provision for Income Taxes

17.8

8.9

52.7

118.9 Net Income (Loss)

56.6

102.7

(54.3)

494.9 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

0.7

1.2

3.1

6.0 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

$





55.9

$



101.5

$



(57.4)

$



488.9 Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation:

















Basic

$





0.84

$





1.53

$



(0.87)

$





7.33

Assuming Dilution

$





0.84

$





1.53

$



(0.87)

$





7.29 Cash Dividends Declared Per Share

$





0.35

$





0.35

$





1.40

$





1.38 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:

















Basic

66.3

66.2

66.3

66.7

Assuming Dilution

66.7

66.5

66.3

67.1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)











Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$





574.0

$





688.5 Trade Receivables, Less Allowances of $30.3 Million in 2023 and $30.9 Million in 2022

921.6

797.4 Inventories

1,274.2

1,336.9 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

245.6

150.9 Deferred Financing Fees

-

17.0 Assets Held for Sale

368.6

9.8 Total Current Assets

3,384.0

3,000.5 Net Property, Plant and Equipment

1,041.2

807.0 Operating Lease Assets

172.8

110.9 Goodwill

6,553.1

4,018.8 Intangible Assets, Net of Amortization

4,083.4

2,229.9 Deferred Income Tax Benefits

33.8

43.9 Other Noncurrent Assets

69.0

57.9 Noncurrent Assets Held for Sale

94.1

- Total Assets

$



15,431.4

$



10,268.9









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable

$





549.4

$





497.7 Dividends Payable

23.2

23.2 Accrued Compensation and Benefits

198.7

141.1 Accrued Interest

85.1

5.2 Other Accrued Expenses

325.2

274.8 Current Operating Lease Liabilities

37.2

26.4 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt

3.9

33.8 Liabilities Held for Sale

103.7

- Total Current Liabilities

1,326.4

1,002.2 Long-Term Debt

6,377.0

1,989.7 Deferred Income Taxes

1,012.7

591.9 Pension and Other Post Retirement Benefits

120.4

97.6 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities

132.2

88.1 Other Noncurrent Liabilities

77.2

76.8 Noncurrent Liabilities Held for Sale

20.4

- Equity:







Regal Rexnord Corporation Shareholders' Equity:







Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100.0 Million Shares Authorized, 66.3 Million and 66.2 Million Shares Issued and Outstanding at 2023 and 2022, Respectively

0.7

0.7 Additional Paid-In Capital

4,646.2

4,609.6 Retained Earnings

1,979.8

2,130.0 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(282.4)

(352.1) Total Regal Rexnord Corporation Shareholders' Equity

6,344.3

6,388.2 Noncontrolling Interests

20.8

34.4 Total Equity

6,365.1

6,422.6 Total Liabilities and Equity

$



15,431.4

$



10,268.9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW















Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)



















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income (Loss)

$







56.6

$





102.7

$





(54.3)

$





494.9 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures):

















Depreciation

53.3

30.9

185.0

121.9 Amortization

85.1

46.1

307.8

185.5 Goodwill Impairment

-

-

57.3

- Asset Impairments

1.7

0.9

7.8

0.9 (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale

(25.0)

-

87.7

- Noncash Lease Expense

11.3

7.6

42.9

31.9 Share-Based Compensation Expense

9.1

5.5

58.2

22.5 Financing Fee Expense

3.0

17.8

32.8

19.6 Benefit from Deferred Income Taxes

(25.9)

(19.5)

(115.3)

(80.1) Other Non-Cash Changes

3.4

1.9

9.0

2.7 Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Acquisitions and Divestitures























Receivables

22.5

38.1

51.7

(38.1)







Inventories

55.9

47.9

262.6

(174.4)







Accounts Payable

(51.4)

(64.7)

(70.1)

(129.5)







Other Assets and Liabilities

1.7

(17.0)

(147.8)

(21.6) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

201.3

198.2

715.3

436.2 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment

(30.4)

(29.2)

(119.1)

(83.8) Business Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

-

-

(4,870.2)

(35.0) Proceeds Received from Sales of Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

6.3

5.5 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(30.4)

(29.2)

(4,983.0)

(113.3) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

492.8

322.4

2,294.1

2,119.6 Repayments Under Revolving Credit Facility

(411.2)

(493.4)

(2,625.0)

(2,427.3) Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings

23.3

4.2

58.0

10.2 Repayments of Short-Term Borrowings

(23.0)

(1.1)

(61.2)

(9.1) Proceeds from Long-Term Borrowings

-

-

5,532.9

1,536.8 Repayments of Long-Term Borrowings

(201.6)

(7.8)

(826.3)

(1,123.7) Dividends Paid to Shareholders

(23.2)

(23.0)

(92.8)

(90.9) Proceeds from the Exercise of Stock Options

0.2

0.3

3.3

5.1 Shares Surrendered for Taxes

(0.6)

(0.3)

(12.1)

(8.9) Financing Fees Paid

-

(34.1)

(51.1)

(40.6) Repurchase of Common Stock

-

-

-

(239.2) Distributions to Noncontrolling Interests

(7.8)

-

(16.2)

(6.2) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(151.1)

(232.8)

4,203.6

(274.2) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS

16.7

28.7

10.9

(33.0) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

36.5

(35.1)

(53.2)

15.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

598.8

723.6

688.5

672.8 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$





635.3

$





688.5

$





635.3

$





688.5

SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Three Months Ended



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power Efficiency

Solutions

Automation &

Motion Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Net Sales

$

649.7

$

412.3

$

418.0

$

495.5

$

420.7

$

201.3

$

119.8

$

135.6

$

1,608.2

$

1,244.7 Adjusted Net Sales

$

649.7

$

412.3

$

418.0

$

495.5

$

420.7

$

201.3

$

119.8

$

135.6

$

1,608.2

$

1,244.7









































GAAP Operating Margin

7.1

%

13.4

%

11.3

%

13.2

%

12.5

%

12.1

%

25.9

%

4.8

%

11.0

%

12.2

% Adjusted Operating Margin

12.2

%

17.8

%

14.9

%

15.2

%

13.7

%

15.0

%

8.3

%

8.0

%

13.0

%

15.2

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

24.0

%

28.3

%

18.1

%

18.0

%

24.8

%

26.2

%

9.1

%

10.8

%

21.5

%

22.0

%









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

(1.1)

%

16.0

%

(16.0)

%

(2.7)

%

(0.1)

%

(1.3)

%

(12.0)

%

7.6

%

(8.1)

%

4.2

% Acquisitions

57.9

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

108.0

%

8.0

%

-

%

-

%

36.7

%

1.3

% Foreign Currency Impact

0.8

%

(2.6)

%

0.4

%

(2.5)

%

1.1

%

(5.1)

%

0.3

%

(4.9)

%

0.6

%

(3.1)

%









































SEGMENT INFORMATION



































Unaudited







































(Dollars in Millions)







































Year Ended



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power Efficiency

Solutions

Automation &

Motion Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Net Sales

$ 2,403.5

$

1,666.3

$

1,808.9

$

2,227.2

$

1,516.8

$

772.3

$

521.5

$

552.1

$

6,250.7

$

5,217.9 Adjusted Net Sales

$ 2,403.5

$

1,666.3

$

1,808.9

$

2,227.2

$

1,516.8

$

772.3

$

521.5

$

552.1

$

6,250.7

$

5,217.9









































GAAP Operating Margin

6.3

%

14.5

%

12.0

%

14.7

%

9.2

%

10.1

%

(25.1)

%

7.8

%

6.0

%

13.2

% Adjusted Operating Margin

12.0

%

16.8

%

14.3

%

15.5

%

12.8

%

13.0

%

5.0

%

9.1

%

12.3

%

14.9

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

24.2

%

27.6

%

17.5

%

18.1

%

24.5

%

23.8

%

7.5

%

11.8

%

20.9

%

21.3

%









































Components of Net Sales:







































Organic Sales Growth

(1.9)

%

9.1

%

(18.4)

%

9.8

%

5.9

%

4.7

%

(4.3)

%

10.7

%

(8.0)

%

9.3

% Acquisitions

46.1

%

84.1

%

-

%

-

%

90.8

%

112.3

%

-

%

-

%

28.2

%

29.9

% Foreign Currency Impact

-

%

(2.1)

%

(0.4)

%

(1.8)

%

(0.3)

%

(3.5)

%

(1.2)

%

(3.3)

%

(0.3)

%

(2.2)

%

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE















Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$





0.84

$





1.53

$



(0.87)

$





7.29 Intangible Amortization

0.96

0.52

3.49

2.09 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

0.50

0.21

0.96

0.65 Share-Based Compensation Expense (b)

0.08

0.06

0.72

0.28 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

0.01

-

0.62

0.06 Impairments and Exit Related Costs

0.04

0.01

0.11

0.01 (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets (c)

(0.38)

-

1.31

(0.04) Goodwill Impairment

-

-

0.86

- Transaction and Integration Related Costs (d)

0.05

0.39

1.65

0.47 Discrete Tax Items

0.18

(0.08)

0.30

(0.06) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$





2.28

$





2.64

$





9.15

$



10.75





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $11.8 Million of accelerated depreciation for the three months ended December 2023 and $19.3 Million for the year ended December 2023. (b) Includes the impact related to the accelerated vesting of awards for certain former Altra employees in the first quarter 2023. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, primarily reflects the gain and loss on assets held for sale of $25.0 million and $87.7 million, respectively, related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (d) For 2023, primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, severance, certain other employee compensation and financing costs and incremental net interest expense on new debt associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

For 2022, primarily relates to legal and professional service costs associated with the merger with the Rexnord PMC business and acquisition of the Arrowhead business.



2024 ADJUSTED ANNUAL GUIDANCE







Unaudited











Minimum

Maximum 2024 GAAP Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$













4.58

$













5.38 Intangible Amortization

4.00

4.00 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

0.42

0.42 Share-Based Compensation Expense

0.58

0.58 Operating Lease Asset Step Up

0.01

0.01 Transaction and Integration Related Costs (b)

0.16

0.16 2024 Adjusted Diluted EPS Annual Guidance

$













9.75

$











10.55





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes the impact of accelerated depreciation. (b) Primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service and integration costs associated with the Altra Transaction and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Unaudited

Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power Efficiency

Solutions

Automation &

Motion Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord (Dollars in Millions)

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 GAAP Income from Operations

$

46.3

$

55.2

$

47.2

$

65.6

$

52.5

$

24.4

$

31.0

$

6.5

$

177.0

$ 151.7 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

24.6

8.0

14.4

9.5

3.9

1.4

1.5

1.1

44.4

20.0 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

1.8

-

-

-

(0.2)

-

-

-

1.6

- Impairments and Exit Related Costs

2.7

0.9

-

-

0.8

-

-

-

3.5

0.9 (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale (b)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25.0)

-

(25.0)

- Transaction and Integration Related Costs (c)

3.6

9.4

0.5

-

0.8

4.3

2.4

3.3

7.3

17.0 Adjusted Income from Operations*

$

79.0

$

73.5

$

62.1

$

75.1

$

57.8

$

30.1

$



9.9

$

10.9

$

208.8

$ 189.6









































Amortization

$

49.4

$

28.7

$



2.0

$

2.0

$

33.4

$

15.2

$



0.3

$

0.2

$

85.1

$

46.1 Depreciation

22.1

12.0

8.0

9.4

11.4

6.4

-

3.1

41.5

30.9 Share-Based Compensation Expense

4.4

2.1

2.8

2.1

1.3

0.9

0.6

0.4

9.1

5.5 Other Income, Net

0.8

0.4

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.1

2.0

1.3 Adjusted EBITDA

$

155.7

$ 116.7

$

75.5

$

89.2

$

104.4

$

52.8

$

10.9

$

14.7

$

346.5

$ 273.4









































GAAP Operating Margin %

7.1

%

13.4

%

11.3

%

13.2

%

12.5

%

12.1

%

25.9

%

4.8

%

11.0

%

12.2

% Adjusted Operating Margin %

12.2

%

17.8

%

14.9

%

15.2

%

13.7

%

15.0

%

8.3

%

8.0

%

13.0

%

15.2

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

24.0

%

28.3

%

18.1

%

18.0

%

24.8

%

26.2

%

9.1

%

10.8

%

21.5

%

22.0

%





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $11.8 Million of accelerated depreciation in 2023. (b) Reflects the gain on assets held for sale of $25.0 million related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (c) Primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, and certain other employee compensation costs associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Year Ended Unaudited

Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power Efficiency

Solutions

Automation &

Motion Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord (Dollars in Millions)

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

$

151.8

$ 242.2

$

217.4

$ 326.9

$

139.0

$

78.2

$ (131.1)

$

43.1

$

377.1

$ 690.4 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

34.7

23.2

38.5

19.6

8.9

14.2

2.3

1.6

84.4

58.6 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

40.5

3.0

-

-

14.0

2.5

-

-

54.5

5.5 Impairments and Exit Related Costs

4.3

0.9

1.5

-

3.4

-

0.4

-

9.6

0.9 Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets (b)

-

(2.6)

-

(0.7)

(0.6)

-

87.7

-

87.1

(3.3) Goodwill Impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

57.3

-

57.3

- Transaction and Integration Related Costs (c)

56.9

13.3

0.5

-

30.0

5.7

9.3

5.3

96.7

24.3 Adjusted Income from Operations

$

288.2

$ 280.0

$

257.9

$ 345.8

$

194.7

$ 100.6

$

25.9

$

50.0

$

766.7

$ 776.4









































Amortization

$

181.4

$ 119.5

$



8.3

$

8.4

$

117.2

$

56.8

$



0.9

$

0.8

$

307.8

$ 185.5 Depreciation

78.4

49.5

37.1

38.5

41.0

21.2

9.2

12.7

165.7

121.9 Share-Based Compensation Expense (d)

29.4

8.4

10.5

8.4

16.0

4.4

2.3

1.3

58.2

22.5 Other Income, Net

3.3

1.7

2.6

2.4

2.1

0.8

0.7

0.5

8.7

5.4 Adjusted EBITDA

$

580.7

$ 459.1

$

316.4

$ 403.5

$

371.0

$ 183.8

$

39.0

$

65.3

$

1,307.1

$

1,111.7









































GAAP Operating Margin %

6.3

%

14.5

%

12.0

%

14.7

%

9.2

%

10.1

%

(25.1)

%

7.8

%

6.0

%

13.2

% Adjusted Operating Margin %

12.0

%

16.8

%

14.3

%

15.5

%

12.8

%

13.0

%

5.0

%

9.1

%

12.3

%

14.9

% Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

24.2

%

27.6

%

17.5

%

18.1

%

24.5

%

23.8

%

7.5

%

11.8

%

20.9

%

21.3

%





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $19.3 Million of accelerated depreciation in 2023. (b) Primarily reflects the loss on assets held for sale of $87.7 million related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (c) For 2023, primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, and certain other employee compensation costs associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

For 2022, primarily relates to legal and professional service costs associated with the merger with the Rexnord PMC business and acquisition of the Arrowhead business. (d) Includes the impact related to the accelerated vesting of awards for certain former Altra employees in the first quarter 2023.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA











Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Net Income (Loss)

$





56.6

$





102.7

$





(54.3)

$





494.9 Plus: Income Taxes

17.8

8.9

52.7

118.9 Plus: Interest Expense

107.7

43.4

431.0

87.2 Less: Interest Income

(3.1)

(2.0)

(43.6)

(5.2) Plus: Depreciation

41.5

30.9

165.7

121.9 Plus: Amortization

85.1

46.1

307.8

185.5 EBITDA

305.6

230.0

859.3

1,003.2 Plus: Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

44.4

20.0

84.4

58.6 Plus: Share-Based Compensation Expense (b)

9.1

5.5

58.2

22.5 Plus: Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

1.6

-

54.5

5.5 Plus: Impairments and Exit Related Costs

3.5

0.9

9.6

0.9 Plus: (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets (c)

(25.0)

-

87.1

(3.3) Plus: Goodwill Impairment

-

-

57.3

- Plus: Transaction and Integration Related Costs (d)

7.3

17.0

96.7

24.3 Adjusted EBITDA

$





346.5

$





273.4

$



1,307.1

$



1,111.7





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $11.8 Million of accelerated depreciation for the three months ended December 2023 and $19.3 Million for the year ended December 2023. (b) Includes the impact related to the accelerated vesting of awards for certain former Altra employees in the first quarter 2023. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, primarily reflects the gain and loss on assets held for sale of $25.0 million and $87.7 million, respectively, related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (d) For 2023, primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, and certain other employee compensation costs associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

For 2022, primarily relates to legal and professional service costs associated with the merger with the Rexnord PMC business and acquisition of the Arrowhead business.

DEBT TO EBITDA







Unaudited







(Dollars in Millions)

Last Twelve

Months







Dec 31, 2023 Proforma Net Loss (a)





$







(84.4) Plus: Income Taxes





45.3 Plus: Interest Expense





463.3 Less: Interest Income





(14.4) Plus: Depreciation





181.5 Plus: Amortization





346.2 Proforma EBITDA*





$





937.5 Plus: Restructuring and Related Costs (b)





85.8 Plus: Share-Based Compensation Expense (c)





61.8 Plus: Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up





54.5 Plus: Impairments and Exit Related Costs





9.6 Plus: Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets (d)





87.1 Plus: Goodwill Impairment





57.3 Plus: Transaction and Integration Related Costs (e)





98.9 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA*(f)





$





1,392.5









Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt





$









3.9 Long-Term Debt





6,377.0 Total Gross Debt





$





6,380.9 Cash (g)





(635.3) Net Debt





$





5,745.6









Gross Debt/Proforma Adjusted EBITDA





4.58









Net Debt/Proforma Adjusted EBITDA (f)





4.13









Interest Coverage Ratio (f)





3.10





(a) Includes Altra results. (b) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $19.3 Million of accelerated depreciation in 2023. (c) Includes the impact related to the accelerated vesting of awards for certain former Altra employees in the first quarter 2023. (d) Primarily reflects the loss on assets held for sale of $87.7 million related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (e) Primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, and certain other employee compensation costs associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (f) Synergies expected to be realized within the next 24 months are included in the calculation of EBITDA that serves as the basis for financial covenant compliance for certain of the Company's debt.

The Company expects to realize synergies related to the Altra merger of $120 million within 24 months.

The impact of the synergies is as follows:









Proforma Adjusted EBITDA $

















1,392.5

Altra Synergies to be Realized Within 24 months 120.0

Proforma Adjusted EBITDA (including synergies) $

















1,512.5







Net Debt/Proforma Adjusted EBITDA (including synergies) 3.80







Proforma Interest Expense $

















463.3

Proforma Interest Income (14.4)

Proforma Net Interest Expense $

















448.9







Interest Coverage Ratio(1) 3.10

Interest Coverage Ratio (including synergies)(2) 3.37







(1)

Computed as Proforma Adjusted EBITDA/Proforma Net Interest Expense



(2)

Computed as Proforma Adjusted EBITDA (including synergies)/Proforma Net Interest Expense







(g) This amount includes $61.3 Million cash and cash equivalents included in Assets Held for Sale.

PROFORMA NET LOSS









Unaudited









(Dollars in Millions)













The following proforma net loss has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X in order to give effect to the Altra Transaction and related debt financing as if they had occurred on January 2, 2022, the first day of Regal Rexnord's fiscal year 2022.













Regal

Rexnord Year

Ended

December 31,

2023 Altra January

1, 2023 to

March 27, 2023 Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Altra

Transaction

(Note 1) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Debt

Financing

(Note 2) Proforma

Combined Net (Loss) Income (54.3) 31.4 (13.4) (48.1) (84.4)











Note 1 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Altra Transaction





Property, Plant and Equipment Depreciation Step Up(1) $









(5.3)



Incremental Charge in Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) (20.1)



Removal of Historical Altra Interest Expense(3) 12.0









(13.4)















(1)

Adjustment for incremental depreciation expense relating to the estimated preliminary step-up in fair value of Property, Plant and Equipment (2)

Adjustment for incremental amortization expense relating to the estimated preliminary fair value of intangible assets recognized in the Altra Transaction (3)

Adjustment to remove interest expense related to the Altra debt that was settled in connection with the Altra Transaction











Note 2 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Debt Financing



New Interest Expense on Debt Financing(4) (25.1)

Removal of Interest Income(5)





(23.0)









(48.1)













(4)

Adjustment to recognize interest expense on the new debt related to the Altra Transaction (5)

Adjustment to remove interest income associated with income earned on the investment of the proceeds of the debt financing prior to the close of the Altra Transaction during the three months ended March 31, 2023

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW















Unaudited















(Dollars in Millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$



201.3

$



198.2

$



715.3

$



436.2 Payments for Certain Acquisition Costs (Net of Tax of $11.4 Million) (a)

-

-

86.9

- Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations*

201.3

198.2

802.2

436.2 Additions to Property Plant and Equipment

(30.4)

(29.2)

(119.1)

(83.8) Adjusted Free Cash Flow*

$



170.9

$



169.0

$



683.1

$



352.4

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation

$



55.9

$



101.5

$



(57.4)

$



488.9 Certain Acquisition Costs (Net of Tax of $5.9 Million) (b)

-

-

32.3

- Write-Off of Bridge Facility Costs (Net of Tax of $4.1 Million)

-

-

13.0

- (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale (Zero Tax Impact)

(25.0)

-

87.7

- Impairments (Net of Tax of $0.4 Million and $1.9 Million in 2023, respectively, and $0.2 Million in 2022)

1.3

0.7

63.2

0.7 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation*

$



32.2

$



102.2

$



138.8

$



489.6

















Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Regal Rexnord Corporation*

530.7

%

165.4

%

492.1

%

72.0

%





(a) Reflects the payment of Regal Rexnord's and Altra's advisor success fees. (b) Reflects the charge related to Regal Rexnord's advisor success fees.



ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE













Unaudited













(Dollars in Millions) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022 Income (Loss) before Taxes $



74.4

$



111.6

$





(1.6)

$



613.8 Provision for Income Taxes 17.8

8.9

52.7

118.9 Effective Tax Rate 23.9

%

8.0

%

(3,293.8)

%

19.4

%















Income (Loss) before Taxes $



74.4

$



111.6

$





(1.6)

$



613.8 Intangible Amortization 85.1

46.1

307.8

185.5 Restructuring and Related Costs (a) 44.4

20.0

84.4

58.6 Share-Based Compensation Expense (b) 9.1

5.5

58.2

22.5 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up 1.6

-

54.5

5.5 Impairments and Exit Related Costs 3.5

0.9

9.6

0.9 (Gain) Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets (c) (25.0)

-

87.1

(3.3) Goodwill Impairment -

-

57.3

- Transaction and Integration Related Costs (d) 7.3

34.3

136.0

41.6 Adjusted Income before Taxes* $



200.4

$



218.4

$



793.3

$



925.1















Provision for Income Taxes $



17.8

$





8.9

$



52.7

$



118.9 Tax Effect of Intangible Amortization 21.3

11.3

75.4

45.5 Tax Effect of Restructuring and Related Costs 11.3

6.1

21.0

15.6 Tax Effect of Share-Based Compensation Expense 4.2

1.2

10.5

3.5 Tax Effect of Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up 0.4

-

13.1

1.3 Tax Effect of Impairments and Exit Related Costs 0.8

0.2

2.3

0.2 Tax Effect of Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets -

-

-

(0.8) Tax Effect of Transaction and Integration Related Costs 4.0

8.2

25.8

10.0 Discrete Tax Items (11.9)

5.7

(20.1)

4.3 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes* $



47.9

$



41.6

$



180.7

$



198.5















Adjusted Effective Tax Rate* 23.9

%

19.0

%

22.8

%

21.5

%





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $11.8 Million of accelerated depreciation for the three months ended December 2023 and $19.3 Million for the year ended December 2023. (b) Includes the impact related to the accelerated vesting of awards for certain former Altra employees in the first quarter 2023. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, primarily reflects the gain and loss on assets held for sale of $25.0 million and $87.7 million, respectively, related to the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses. (d) For 2023, primarily relates to (1) legal, professional service, severance, certain other employee compensation and financing costs and incremental net interest expense on new debt associated with the Altra Transaction and integration and (2) legal, professional service, and rebranding costs associated with the pending sale of the industrial motors and generators businesses.

For 2022, primarily relates to legal and professional service costs associated with the merger with the Rexnord PMC business and acquisition of the Arrowhead business.



ORGANIC SALES GROWTH



















Unaudited



















(Dollars in Millions)

Three Months Ended



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023

$





649.7

$





418.0

$



420.7

$





119.8

$



1,608.2 Net Sales from Businesses Acquired

(238.7)

-

(217.5)

-

(456.2) Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(3.3)

(1.8)

(2.1)

(0.5)

(7.7) Organic Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023

$





407.7

$





416.2

$



201.1

$





119.3

$



1,144.3





















Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

$





412.3

$





495.5

$



201.3

$





135.6

$



1,244.7 Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

$





412.3

$





495.5

$



201.3

$





135.6

$



1,244.7





















Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Organic Sales Growth %

(1.1)

%

(16.0)

%

(0.1)

%

(12.0)

%

(8.1)

% Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Net Sales Growth %

57.6

%

(15.6)

%

109.0

%

(11.7)

%

29.2

%





















ORGANIC SALES GROWTH



















Unaudited



















(Dollars in Millions)

Year Ended



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2023

$



2,403.5

$



1,808.9

$



1,516.8

$





521.5

$



6,250.7 Net Sales from Businesses Acquired

(768.3)

-

(701.4)

-

(1,469.7) Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

0.1

8.4

2.1

6.9

17.5 Organic Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2023

$



1,635.3

$



1,817.3

$



817.5

$





528.4

$



4,798.5





















Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

$



1,666.3

$



2,227.2

$



772.3

$





552.1

$



5,217.9 Adjusted Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

$



1,666.3

$



2,227.2

$



772.3

$





552.1

$



5,217.9





















Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Organic Sales Growth %

(1.9)

%

(18.4)

%

5.9

%

(4.3)

%

(8.0)

% Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Net sales Growth %

44.2

%

(18.8)

%

96.4

%

(5.5)

%

19.8

%











PRO FORMA ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (INCLUDING ALTRA)





















Unaudited





















(Dollars in Millions)

Three Months Ended







December 31, 2023







Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord

Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023

$



649.7

$



418.0

$



420.7

$



119.8

$

1,608.2

Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(7.7)

(1.8)

(2.1)

(0.5)

(12.1)

Pro Forma Organic Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023

$



642.0

$



416.2

$



418.6

$



119.3

$

1,596.1



























Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

$



412.3

$



495.5

$



201.3

$



135.6

$

1,244.7

Net Sales from Businesses Acquired

239.3

-

230.1

-

469.4

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

$



651.6

$



495.5

$



431.4

$



135.6

$

1,714.1



























Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Pro Forma Organic Sales Growth %

(1.5)

% (a) (16.0)

%

(3.0)

% (a) (12.0)

%

(6.9)

% (a) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2023 Pro Forma Net Sales Growth %

(0.3)

% (b) (15.6)

%

(2.5)

% (b) (11.7)

%

(6.2)

% (b)

























(a) Amounts adjusted to reflect pro forma organic sales growth.



(b) Amounts adjusted to reflect pro forma net sales growth.





























PRO FORMA ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

(INCLUDING ALTRA)





















Unaudited





















(Dollars in Millions)

Year Ended







December 31, 2023







Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord

Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2023

$

2,403.5

$

1,808.9

$

1,516.8

$



521.5

$

6,250.7 (d) Net Sales from Businesses Acquired

234.4

-

216.7

-

451.1 (d) Impact from Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

(3.7)

8.4

12.8

6.9

24.4

Pro Forma Organic Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2023

$

2,634.2

$

1,817.3

$

1,746.3

$



528.4

$

6,726.2



























Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

$

1,666.3

$

2,227.2

$



772.3

$



552.1

$

5,217.9

Net Sales from Businesses Acquired (a)

982.2

-

921.9

-

1,904.1

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

$

2,648.5

$

2,227.2

$

1,694.2

$



552.1

$

7,122.0



























Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Pro Forma Organic Sales Growth %

(0.5)

% (b) (18.4)

%

3.1

% (b) (4.3)

%

(5.6)

% (b) Year Ended Dec 31, 2023 Pro Forma Net Sales Growth %

(9.3)

% (c) (18.8)

%

(10.5)

% (c) (5.5)

%

(12.2)

% (c)

























(a) Excludes the revenues from Altra's Jacobs Vehicle Systems business, which was sold in April 2022.



(b) Amounts adjusted to reflect pro forma organic sales growth.



(c) Amounts adjusted to reflect pro forma net sales growth.



(d) Total represents Pro Forma Net Sales for the year ended December 2023 of $6,701.8 Million.



ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN



















Unaudited

















(Dollars in Millions) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord Net Sales

$





649.7

$





418.0

$



420.7

$





119.8

$



1,608.2





















Gross Margin

$





226.5

$





135.4

$



169.6

$





31.7

$



563.2 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

6.5

2.5

1.1

-

10.1 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

1.8

-

(0.2)

-

1.6 Adjusted Gross Margin

$





234.8

$





137.9

$



170.5

$





31.7

$



574.9





















Gross Margin %

34.9

%

32.4

%

40.3

%

26.5

%

35.0

% Adjusted Gross Margin %

36.1

%

33.0

%

40.5

%

26.5

%

35.7

%

(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

Includes $11 accelerated depreciation.

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN



















Unaudited

















(Dollars in Millions) Year Ended



December 31, 2023



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord Net Sales

$



2,403.5

$



1,808.9

$



1,516.8

$





521.5

$



6,250.7





















Gross Margin

$





844.1

$





524.9

$



582.4

$





115.9

$



2,067.3 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

11.2

21.8

3.7

-

36.7 Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up

40.5

-

14.0

-

54.5 Adjusted Gross Margin

$





895.8

$





546.7

$



600.1

$





115.9

$



2,158.5





















Gross Margin %

35.1

%

29.0

%

38.4

%

22.2

%

33.1

% Adjusted Gross Margin %

37.3

%

30.2

%

39.6

%

22.2

%

34.5

%





















ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN



















Unaudited

















(Dollars in Millions) Year Ended



December 31, 2022



Industrial

Powertrain

Solutions

Power

Efficiency

Solutions

Automation

& Motion

Control

Industrial

Systems

Total Regal

Rexnord Net Sales

$



1,666.3

$



2,227.2

$



772.3

$





552.1

$



5,217.9





















Gross Margin

$





653.8

$





611.1

$



274.8

$





130.0

$



1,669.7 Restructuring and Related Costs (a)

19.1

14.5

12.1

1.3

47.0 Inventory Step Up

3.0

-

2.5

-

5.5 Adjusted Gross Margin

$





675.9

$





625.6

$



289.4

$





131.3

$



1,722.2





















Gross Margin %

39.2

%

27.4

%

35.6

%

23.5

%

32.0

% Adjusted Gross Margin %

40.6

%

28.1

%

37.5

%

23.8

%

33.0

%





(a) Relates to costs associated with actions taken for facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges.

2023 includes $19 accelerated depreciation.

PRO FORMA NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA







Unaudited









(Dollars in Millions)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Pro Forma Net Sales $





1,714.1

$





6,701.8

$





7,162.1 Nets Sales from Businesses Divested/to be Exited (a) -

-

(40.1) Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales $





1,714.1

$





6,701.8

$





7,122.0











Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) $







42.3

$







(84.4)

$







277.3 Plus: Income Taxes (2.1)

45.3

88.0 Plus: Interest Expense 128.6

463.3

428.0 Less: Interest Income (2.0)

(14.4)

(5.2) Plus: Depreciation 47.6

181.5

189.8 Plus: Amortization 86.9

346.2

348.7 Pro Forma EBITDA 301.3

937.5

1,326.6 Plus: Restructuring and Related Costs 19.1

85.8

65.5 Plus: Share-Based Compensation Expense 8.7

61.8

37.8 Plus: Inventory and Operating Lease Asset Step Up -

54.5

15.3 Plus: Impairments and Exit Related Costs 2.8

9.6

14.1 Plus: Loss on Assets Held for Sale and Gain on Sale of Assets -

87.1

(3.3) Plus: Goodwill Impairment -

57.3

- Plus: Transaction and Integration Related Costs 30.1

98.9

39.1 Less: Jacobs Vehicle Systems Adjusted EBITDA -

-

(9.3) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $







362.0

$





1,392.5

$





1,485.8











Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 21.1

%

20.8

%

20.9

%













(a)

This represents Altra's Jacobs Vehicle Systems net sales, which was sold in April 2022.

PROFORMA NET INCOME









Unaudited









(Dollars in Millions)













The following proforma net income has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X in order to give effect to the Altra Transaction and related debt financing as if they had occurred on January 2, 2022, the first day of Regal Rexnord's fiscal year 2022.













Regal

Rexnord

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022 Altra Three

Months Ended

December 31,

2022 Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Altra

Transaction

(Note 1) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Debt

Financing

(Note 2) Proforma

Combined Net Income 102.7 22.3 (15.9) (66.8) 42.3











Note 1 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Altra Transaction





Property, Plant and Equipment Depreciation Step Up(1) $









(5.7)



Incremental Charge in Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) (21.5)



Removal of Historical Altra Interest Expense(3) 11.3









(15.9)















(1) Adjustment for incremental depreciation expense relating to the estimated preliminary step-up in fair value of Property, Plant and Equipment (2) Adjustment for incremental amortization expense relating to the estimated preliminary fair value of intangible assets recognized in the Altra Transaction (3) Adjustment to remove interest expense related to the Altra debt that was settled in connection with the Altra Transaction











Note 2 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Debt Financing



New Interest Expense on Debt Financing(4) (66.8)













(4) Adjustment to recognize interest expense on the new debt related to the Altra Transaction













PROFORMA NET INCOME









Unaudited









(Dollars in Millions)













The following proforma net income has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X in order to give effect to the Altra Transaction and related debt financing as if they had occurred on January 2, 2022, the first day of Regal Rexnord's fiscal year 2022.













Regal

Rexnord Year

Ended

December 31,

2022 Altra Year

Ended

December 31,

2022 Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Altra

Transaction

(Note 1) Transaction

Accounting

Adjustments -

Debt

Financing

(Note 2) Proforma

Combined Net Income 494.9 127.0 (77.4) (267.2) 277.3











Note 1 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Altra Transaction





Inventory Step-up(1) $









(5.8)



Property, Plant and Equipment Depreciation Step-up(2) (22.8)



Incremental Charge in Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)



(85.1)



Transaction Costs(4)



(3.3)



Removal of Historical Altra Interest Expense(5) 39.6









(77.4)















(1) Adjustment for the runoff of inventory relating to the estimated preliminary step-up in fair value of Inventories (2) Adjustment for incremental depreciation expense relating to the estimated preliminary step-up in fair value of Property, Plant and Equipment (3) Adjustment for incremental amortization expense relating to the estimated preliminary fair value of intangible assets recognized in the Altra Transaction (4) Adjustment for additional transaction costs to be incurred by Regal Rexnord, consisting primarily of estimated expense for employee retention bonuses (5) Adjustment to remove interest expense related to the Altra debt that was settled in connection with the Altra Transaction











Note 2 - Proforma Transaction Accounting Adjustments - Debt Financing



New Interest Expense on Debt Financing(6) (267.2)













(6) Adjustment to recognize interest expense on the new debt related to the Altra Transaction













SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation