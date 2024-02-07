Paypal Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital commerce revolution for more than 25 years. By leveraging technology to make sending money and shopping more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit , and / .

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]



Media Relations Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.