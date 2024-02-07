Paycor Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Q2 Total revenues of $ 159.5 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year, while expanding margins

Q2 Recurring revenue of $ 147.2 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year

Raised FY'24 revenue guidance to $650 - $656 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year at the top end of the range



CINCINNATI, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (“HCM”) software, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024, which ended December 31, 2023.

“Paycor's strong 20% year-over-year revenue growth is the latest demonstration of our success expanding employees and PEPM on our platform,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor.“Quarterly recurring revenue growth accelerated 2% sequentially driven by continued success up-market and strong year-end form filings while our Embedded HCM Solution gained momentum.”

“We are proud of the operational performance across the business, which delivered margin improvement of 130 basis points year-over-year while we continued to invest in powerful analytics that empower frontline leaders. We remain optimistic about the HCM demand environment and opportunity to deliver strong revenue growth and improved profitability over the longer-term.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $159.5 million, compared to $132.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating loss was $26.2 million, compared to $31.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted operating income * was $23.3 million, compared to $17.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net loss was $26.2 million, compared to $27.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted net income * was $18.7 million, compared to $13.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.



*Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Introduced Pay Benchmarking, providing market salary insights to enable competitive compensation strategies. More real-time data gives leaders greater confidence employees are paid fairly to drive retention and offers are extended at competitive rates.

Launched Labor Forecasting, empowering leaders to right-size their labor costs to their operations by leveraging historical data and demand data forecasts, such as revenue, sales volume or customer foot traffic, to maximize ROI and service quality.

Gained momentum with our Embedded HCM Solution, demonstrated by robust sales among existing partners and a growing pipeline of interested partners.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 7, 2024, Paycor is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Ending March 31, 2024:

Total revenues in the range of $185 - $187 million.

Adjusted operating income * in the range of $45 - $46 million.



Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024:

Total revenues in the range of $650 - $656 million.

Adjusted operating income * in the range of $104 - $108 million.



*We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted operating income to forward-looking loss from operations, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, because the information needed to provide a complete reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Paycor will host a conference call today, February 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). The access code is 13741610. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at paycor.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business outlook, our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, and any statements of a general economic or industry specific nature, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“can have,”“likely,”“outlook,”“potential,”“targets,”“contemplates,” or the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that these risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage our growth effectively; the potential unauthorized access to our customers' or their employees' personal data as a result of a breach of our or our vendors' security measures; the expansion and retention of our direct sales force with qualified and productive persons and the related effects on the growth of our business; the impact on customer expansion and retention if implementation, user experience, customer service, or performance relating to our solutions is not satisfactory; the timing of payments made to employees and taxing authorities relative to the timing of when a customer's electronic funds transfers are settled to our account; future acquisitions of other companies' businesses, technologies, or customer portfolios; the continued service of our key executives; our ability to innovate and deliver high-quality, technologically advanced products and services; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the proper operation of our software; our relationships with third parties; the ongoing effects of inflation, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and other adverse macroeconomic conditions in the market in which we and our customers operate; and the impact of an economic downturn or recession in the United States or global economy. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after the date of this report, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin.

Other certain corporate expenses presented include one-time costs related to secondary offerings, restructuring costs, professional, consulting and other costs, transaction expenses and other costs and costs associated with the implementation of a new enterprise-resource planning system.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, research and development expense, net income, diluted net income per share and cash provided (used) by operating activities. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

