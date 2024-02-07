               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Thrillville Comes To Baton Rouge Airline Highway Park February 29 - March 10, 2024


2/7/2024 4:30:41 PM

Enjoying a funnel cake at the Thrillville Fair

Exhilarating Rides

Sea Lion Splash

Thrillville Fair at Airline Highway Park Baton Rouge, LA

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thrillville, the hallmark of exhilarating family entertainment, is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated return of its nationally traveling fair event. From February 29 - March 10, 2024, Airline Highway Park in Baton Rouge, will be transformed into a captivating wonderland, offering patrons an immersive experience of world-class amusements.

This year's Thrillville Fair guarantees attendees an adventure with an array of over 35 exhilarating rides, including the massive Python Roller Coaster! From the heart-pounding excitement of Victoria's Circus to the captivating displays of the Fastest Pigs in the South, a delightful petting zoo, and the entertaining Sea Lion Splash, there's something for every member of the family.

For enthusiasts of fair cuisine, the Thrillville Fair is a haven of culinary delights. From timeless carnival treats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and turkey legs to indulgent desserts such as fried Oreos, the event promises a gastronomic journey. Naturally, classic carnival games, from ring tosses to shooting galleries, and an assortment of engaging activities, complete the fair experience.

With an abundance of thrills condensed into two action-packed weeks, it's no surprise that this event has become one of the nation's premier attractions. Save the dates, February 29 - March 10, for an extraordinary journey at this year's Thrillville Fair!

Details:

Where: 17200 Airline Hwy Park Baton Rouge, LA 70810
When: February 29 - March 10, 2024

Fair Hours:
5PM Fair opens Monday - Friday
1PM Fair opens Saturday & Sunday

Box Office Pricing:
$10 Admission
Kids under 36" - Free Admission
Ages 65 & Older - Free Admission
Active Duty/Veterans - Free Admission

PROMOS:
Early Bird Buy Before Opening Day, Save $10 on Admission and Unlimited Rides Combo
Mommy Monday Mommy gets a free armband with a purchase of a child's armband
Tuesday Student Day Free Admission
Wednesday Buy one get one free Armbands
Thrifty Thursday $5 off armband

Carnival Rides, Games, and Food
Monday - Thursday Armbands - $30
Friday - Sunday Armbands - $35
*Single ride tickets will be available for purchase on-site

Full Details and advanced ticket sales can be found at thethrillville

Media Contact:
Jesse Sampley
...

Jesse Sampley
Thrillville
...
