Magnachip To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results On February 28, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2024 -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX ) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023,

on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event, including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of the earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at .

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

Steven Pelayo

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1 (360) 808-5154

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation