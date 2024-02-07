Renibus Therapeutics Announces Presentation At Oppenheimer 34Th Annual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing

on the prevention and treatment of cardio, renal and metabolic diseases, today announced

that Frank Stonebanks, Renibus' Co-CEO, will present a company overview on February 14, 2024, at 2:40 pm ET at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually from February 13-14, 2024.

Renibus management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Renibus

Therapeutics

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is

RBT-1

(stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Veverimer

(AlezurisTM) is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in a Phase 2 trial. RBT-3

(iron sucrose), one component of RBT-1, is a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle that has the potential to rapidly restore iron levels and improve blood product utilization in cardiac surgery and/or ER patients.

RBT-3 has also demonstrated the potential to mitigate cisplatin induced nephrotoxicity in preclinical models.

We are currently exploring opportunities to further the clinical development of RBT-3 in these potential indications. RBT-9

(stannic protoporfin), another component of RBT-1, is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug. It has completed Phase 1 (as part of the RBT-1 program) and has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in high-risk patients with COVID-19. The data from this trial indicated that RBT-9 has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes. Additional work is underway to help inform the future clinical development strategy. RBT-2

(tetrahydrocurcumin) is an oral antioxidant and antifibrotic drug that is in IND enabling studies targeting delaying CKD progression.

