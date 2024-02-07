Tyra Biosciences To Present At Oppenheimer's 34Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will present at Oppenheimer's 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2pm ET. The conference is being held in a virtual format.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available via the

For Investors

page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.



About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc.

(Nasdaq: TYRA ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in

Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Amy Conrad

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences