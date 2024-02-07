Pure Storage Announces Date And Conference Call Information For Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG ), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended February 4, 2024. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.
Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details
A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" purestorag . A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.
Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Time: 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler and Chief Technology Officer Rob Lee
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Time: 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET
Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo and Chief Financial Officer Kevan Krysler
