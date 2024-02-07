F&G Annuities & Life Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at .

Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information

The event can be accessed the following ways:



For internet webcast access, register through

F&G's Investor Relations website at .

For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-3982 (USA) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through

F&G's Investor Relations website at . The telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2024, through February 29, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13743444.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.



Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

[email protected]

515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.