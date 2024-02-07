Fidelity National Financial Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ), will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at .
Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information
The event can be accessed the following ways:
For internet webcast access, register through FNF's Investor Relations website at . For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at . The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2024, through February 29, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13743446.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at .
