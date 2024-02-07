Give The Ultimate Valentine’S Day Gift With Tickets To The Stags Leap District Winegrowers Vineyard To Vintner Weekend, Held April 26 – 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendees Have First Chance to Sample Exclusive 2022 Stags Leap District Winegrowers Collaborative Cabernet Sauvignon

Stags Leap District, Napa, CA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happening this spring, from April 26 to 28, 2024, the Stags Leap District annual Vineyard to Vintner weekend is an unparalleled three-day weekend experience bringing wine enthusiasts together with the owners, principals and winemakers of some of the most legendary wineries in Napa Valley. Tickets are now available, making a luxurious gift of love for wine aficionados and experience-seekers.

Curated tastings, culinary experiences, in-depth seminars and vineyard tours are all designed to give attendees a deep understanding of this famed appellation. Napa's neighborhood for world-class Cabernet, the tiny Stags Leap District is renowned for producing wines with recognizable grace and power.

The event also features a“first sip” of the extremely limited 2022 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration. This unique bottling brings together 15 prestigious lots from the Association's vintner members, blended by a master winemaking team into a singular wine that is a true expression of place.

“In creating this wine, our aim was clear – to craft an exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon that captures the particular nuances of our region," said Executive Director Nancy Bialek of Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association. "The result of a unique collaboration of our vintner members, this ultra-premium 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon represents the pinnacle of our collective efforts and the epitome of excellence in winemaking. We're excited to feature barrel samples of this highly collectible wine exclusively for our Vineyard to Vintner guests.”

The SLD Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration is one of many rare wines and library offerings guests will enjoy throughout the weekend. The 2024 Vineyard to Vintner highlights include:



Friday, April 26 – Vintner-hosted Library Wine Dinners – Elegant, intimate gatherings feature rare and library selections. Guests choose from among four venues for the Vintner and Winemaker co-hosted, chef-inspired evenings. Dinners include: Legacy Uncorked: A Cellar Soiree in Stags Leap District, Hosted at Baldacci Family Vineyards with Ilsley Vineyards, Regusci Winery & Quixote Winery; An Intimate Evening with Celebrated Vintners from the Stags Leap District, Hosted at Chimney Rock Winery with Pine Ridge Winery & Steltzner Vineyards; Steak Night in Stags Leap District, Hosted at Silverado Vineyards with Lindstrom Wines, Shafer Vineyards & Stags' Leap Winery; and Eat and Drink Local, Hosted at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars with Cliff Lede Vineyards, Malk Vineyards & Taylor Vineyards.

Saturday, April 27 – Digging Deeper – Winemakers and vintners share their expertise in seminars that give guests a deeper perspective into the history, sustainable farming practices, and distinctive terroir of the region. Each session also features a tasting of select wines. Guests choose from four programs, including: The Rhythm of the Vineyard hosted by Cliff Lede Vineyards; A Leap Year Pine Ridge Vineyard Expedition; The Art of Cellaring with Stag's Leap Wine Cellars; and Petite Sirah Deep Dive hosted by Stags' Leap Winery.

Saturday, April 27 – Grand Vintner-Hosted Lunch and Tasting – Amidst Regusci Winery's idyllic vineyards and extensive organic garden, attendees will taste dozens of the appellation's critically acclaimed wines along with a gourmet“live-fire” lunch by acclaimed Chef Stephen Barber of Farmstead Restaurant. Guests will also have the exclusive chance to taste a barrel sample of the 2022 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration in advance of its October release. Sunday, April 28 – Savor Sunday, Vintner-Hosted Winery Experiences – Guests choose their own tasting adventure by selecting four from ten unique experiences, including at wineries not typically open to the public. Stags Leap District's vintners, winemakers and owners showcase special wines with paired bites. Winery hosts include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.

The Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration will be available for pre-sale at the event. Only four barrels (100 cases) were made, and the wine is offered in both 3 and 6-packs for $275/bottle. The wine will be released in Fall 2024 and available for sale exclusively through the Stags Leap District Winegrowers website between October 15 and December 14, 2024.

Vineyard to Vintner Tickets and Additional Information

A limited number of tickets remain available and can be purchased at . The Friday through Sunday experience (April 26-28, 2024) is $1,250 per person, which includes the entire weekend's offerings. Visit for the full schedule and other details.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims always to improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA is comprised of 15 wineries and 9 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards and Taylor Family Vineyards.

# # #

Attachments



Stags Leap District's Vineyard to Vintner Offers Exclusive Wine Dinners Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration

CONTACT: Ashley Teplin Stags Leap District 310.210.3067 ...