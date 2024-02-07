Energywell Subsidiary Think Community Solar Announces Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Think Community Solar enters 10 new markets with multiple partners

Agreement in place to allocate substantial percentage of Think Community Solar customers in New York to active projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Community Solar, the community solar subsidiary of energy technology company Energywell, today announced its expansion into 10 additional markets – including 18 new utilities – effective February 19.

Think+, Think Community Solar's fast growing independent salesforce, will be able to enroll customers in solar farms across 14 states and Washington, D.C., consisting of 30 utilities – a geographic expansion that will further the organization's mission of providing U.S. households with greater access to clean energy.

With a base of nearly 6,000 independent entrepreneurs, Think+ has the track record to deliver customers to community solar projects on a grand scale. Now, with an exponentially larger network of solar projects available to their customers, Think+ Energy Advisors will be able to seamlessly connect customers to solar farms in their local communities.

"The Think+ sales channel – focused on educating friends and family about better energy choices – is well positioned to be a market leader in community solar," said Energywell CEO Michael Fallquist. "We proved the sales model last year, as we enrolled a significant number of customers against a backdrop of being a startup in the community solar space with a limited number of geographies and projects available to our customers."

Think Community Solar adds Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. to its existing presence in New York, New Jersey, Maine, and Maryland, connecting Think+ to untapped community solar markets.

"The expansion into 10 new community solar markets is a watershed moment for our community solar business," said Fallquist. "It positions Think+ not just as facilitators, but as leaders in transition to a sustainable future."

This new chapter in the organization's history has already gained momentum, as Think Community Solar has entered into an agreement to allocate more than 2,500 New York-based Think Community Solar customers to existing projects across NYSEG, National Grid, Central Hudson, and Orange & Rockland in the coming months.

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition.

Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans.

Visit

for more information.



About Think Community Solar

Think Community Solar is a fast-growing community solar customer acquisition and management services provider. With cutting-edge technology, the proprietary Think+ sales channel and a large base of residential, LMI and commercial electricity customers served by its affiliate Think Energy, Think Community Solar is the preferred partner to subscribe and manage projects for IPPs across the United States. Think Community Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energywell. Visit .

CONTACT: Max Jabbonsky, [email protected]

SOURCE Energywell, LLC