The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort Named Five-Star Hotel For Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sought-after Five-Star Ratings Awarded to the Hotel and Spa

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort , has been awarded with the prestigious Five-Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide, for its hotel and Iridium Spa. This coveted triumph upholds the resort's placement among the most revered properties worldwide.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, announced its 2024 Star Awards, with these distinguished ratings are showcased alongside other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America)

Continue Reading

This accolade reinforces The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort timeless glamour and commitment of delivering uncompromising level of exquisite experiences and bespoke service for all its guests.

Ideally located on a former coconut plantation and situated between the El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is set on 483 pristine acres. The exclusive resort offers 139 guest rooms and suites, as well as private branded residences, each featuring private terraces with breathtaking ocean and garden views. The property also boasts private bird sanctuaries, an on-site naturalist-guided tour led by a marine biologist, multiple dining outlets, St. Regis' legendary Butler Service, an ocean-front golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and an Iridium Spa. Guests can relax by the pool, sunbathe on the beach, or choose from a wide range of activities, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, fishing, nature walks, hiking, biking, tennis, and more.

"It is an honor to lead a team that consistently delivers exceptional service and unparalleled luxury," says Anja Frankenbach, General Manager of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our hosts and the timeless elegance that defines The St. Regis brand and we are immensely proud to be acknowledged among the finest in the industry."

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and The St. Regis Bahia Beach is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

"This year's Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience."

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide .

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts:

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St.

Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis or follow Instagram, X and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America