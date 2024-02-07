John Doherty, Veteran Lobbyist And Former Association President, Joins KP Public Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KP Public Affairs and Public Policy Holding Company have acquired Doherty Law Group. This acquisition includes John Doherty joining KP Public Affairs.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KP Public Affairs, a top lobbying and public relations firm in California, announced that they and Public Policy Holding Company, as part of their long term strategic grown plan, have acquired Doherty Law Group. This acquisition includes John Doherty joining KP Public Affairs. The addition of Doherty will provide KP Public Affairs with an experienced lobbying and political strategist with a deep understanding of the California legislative, political, and regulatory environment.“The addition of John Doherty to the KP Team continues our commitment to provide the highest-level policy and political services to our clients,” said Michael Burns, Managing Partner of KP. John will join a talented group of professionals at KP involved in major California issues such as health care, privacy, artificial intelligence, energy, finance, insurance. emergency services, land use, and water.”John has owned and operated the Doherty Law Group, a California-based government affairs and policy advice firm for five years. Prior to opening his own firm, John served as CEO for the Civil Justice Association of California, General Counsel and VP of State Government Affairs for TechNet and Chief of Staff for Majority Leader Alberto Torrico. In addition to the clients that John currently represents, he will be working with a variety of other KP clients.“I'm delighted to be joining KP Public Affairs and look forward to contributing to the firm's growth in the years ahead,” said John Doherty. KP has a great team of experienced professionals and next-generation leaders that will continue to provide the highest level and advanced political services.”KP Public Affairs has been in existence since 1996 and provides a multidimensional public affairs service including lobbying, public relations, issues management, and regulatory consulting. Navigating California government is a complex process, KP Public Affairs has developed the team and capabilities to assist our clients with the challenges they face. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill & Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates and Concordant Advisory.More information on KP's professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at .

Diana Dang

KP Public Affairs

+1 916-216-6764

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn