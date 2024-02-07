Iconic Bronx Beauty Destination: Mindbodyhair Salon Relocates To Expand Services And Welcome New Team Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local salon opens up new doors at 1446 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, N.Y. 10461

- Ebony Hayes

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MindBodyHair Salon, a staple in the Bronx community for over 18 years, is thrilled to announce its relocation to 1446 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, N.Y. 10461. The move marks a significant milestone for the salon as it seeks to expand its services and welcome a new team of talented stylists.

Formerly situated on White Plains Rd, MindBodyHair Salon has been a trusted destination for all hair care needs, specializing in natural hair services such as braids, 2 strand twists, locs, silk press, trims, precision cuts, custom colors, blowouts, and nail services. With the relocation, the salon aims to continue its legacy of excellence while offering an enhanced experience to its clientele.

"Our move to Williamsbridge Rd represents an exciting new chapter for MindBodyHair Salon," said Ebony Hayes , Owner of MindBodyHair Salon. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of our community over the years and are thrilled to continue serving them in our new location. This relocation allows us to not only expand our range of services but also to welcome aboard a new team of talented stylists who share our commitment to excellence."

The new location promises to provide a modern and inviting atmosphere where clients can indulge in a range of hair care and beauty services. From natural hair treatments to trendy cuts and colors, MindBodyHair Salon remains dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best.

In addition to its relocation, MindBodyHair Salon is excited to announce that it is actively seeking to grow its team. Qualified stylists interested in joining a dynamic and supportive salon environment are encouraged to reach out for opportunities.

For those in the Bronx community and beyond, MindBodyHair Salon invites you to visit its new location and experience the exceptional service and expertise that have made it a trusted name in hair care.

For more information about MindBodyHair Salon and its services, please visit or contact Ebony Hayes at 718.324.1037.

About MindBodyHair Salon:

MindBodyHair Salon is a premier hair salon located in the heart of the Bronx, New York. With over 18 years of experience, MindBodyHair Salon offers a wide range of services, specializing in natural hair care, cuts, colors, and nail services. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, MindBodyHair Salon prides itself on providing top-notch service in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

For more information please contact: Ebony Hayes at ..., 718.324.1037 or log on to .

