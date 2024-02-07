UNH Franklin Pierce School Of Law Named Finalist In Bloomberg Law's Second Annual

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Franklin Pierce School of Law Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program Among 12 Programs Recognized for Innovation Advancing the Legal Industry Through Education

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law announced that it has been named a finalist in Bloomberg Law's second annual Law School Innovation Program. UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is one of 12 finalists recognized for implementing and leading innovative programs into their curricula that advance new methodologies and approaches to student instruction, legal technology implementation and usage, experiential learning, and other facets of legal education.

“Bloomberg Law is pleased to recognize UNH Franklin Pierce for its commitment to the future of the legal industry by naming them as a Law School Innovation Program finalist,” said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law.“UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law's Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program is a key example of the innovation that is needed for legal education to keep up with the demands of the legal market.”

"I am so pleased that the DWS program has been recognized as a Bloomberg Innovation Finalist within the 'Immersive Experience' category," says Professor and Director of the DWS program, Courtney Brooks. "The program throws students into real client scenarios from day 1 of the program. Through the DWS program and the 6 DWS-specific courses, the students deal with a wide variety of client situations at all stages of the client relationship and in a multitude of settings. The result is that the students graduate with tools and the confidence to be successful attorneys from the day they are sworn into the New Hampshire Bar, which also happens to be the day before graduation."

Bloomberg Law received nearly 50 applications from 35 schools across 20+ states that were evaluated by a panel of internal and external experts, including Bloomberg Law analysts and industry authorities from all segments of the legal ecosystem.

This year, inspired by the upcoming NextGen Bar Exam, the program's call for submissions asked schools to share innovations aimed at teaching students foundational lawyering skills. Innovations submitted for consideration were grouped into four categories: changing pedagogy, beyond the law, immersive experience, and career pathing.

The 2023-24 Law School Innovation finalists were recognized based on the criteria of innovation and impact on students and the legal industry.

About UNH Franklin Pierce

The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law established in 1973 as the Franklin Pierce Law Center, is the only law school in the state of New Hampshire. It became a part of the University of New Hampshire in 2010. The law school is famous for its Intellectual Property Law program and has been a leader in this field for 30 years. The community values quality legal education and embraces practice-ready learning and innovative online programs, recognized as the top online law school by Best Value Schools in 2022. With a faculty comprising experienced practitioners, the law school is accredited by the American Bar Association and strategically located in Concord, just an hour from Boston and within easy reach of mountains, lakes, and the Atlantic Ocean. For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" un .

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

